Jennifer Coolidge on 'American Pie' role 'benefits': 'I got a lot of sexual action'

Jennifer Coolidge "got a lot of play" after taking on the role of Jeanine Stifler, "Stifler's mom," in the 1999 movie "American Pie."

Coolidge, 60, spoke to Variety and shared the "benefits" of her role as a "MILF" in the film.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie,'" she told the outlet. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

The "Legally Blonde" star recently got her first Emmy-nomination for her role as Tanya McQuoid in "White Lotus."

"Some jobs, I’m sort of going, ‘Wow, this isn’t worth working for.’ What Mike [White] wrote, I was staying up late every night," Coolidge said of "White Lotus" creator Mike White.

"I have done one thing really right in my life," she said. "I’ve picked great friends. If Mike was never successful, and we just did ‘White Lotus’ as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do."

Coolidge noted to the outlet that she almost walked away from the role when White presented it to her. Now, the cast is gearing up for the release of the second season in October.

"Whenever I’m lying in bed thinking about what I want to make Jennifer do, I know it’s something that she would not want to do," White told the outlet. "One minute, she seems fragile, like it’s all going to fall apart, and the next minute she’s sturdy and doing hilarious riffs. Just when you think all hope is lost, she knocks it out of the park."

In December, Coolidge told Page Six she almost turned down the role due to weight gain from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just didn’t want to be on camera that fat because of my excessive eating during COVID," she said. "I thought we were all going to die [during the pandemic], I really did, so I was just eating myself to death. Vegan pizzas, sometimes five or six in a day."

Coolidge credited White for taking her out of roles such as "Stifler’s mom" and Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in "Legally Blonde." However, the actress will be reprising her role, along with Reese Witherspoon, in "Legally Blonde 3."

"Maybe I got this special attention because people saw me as Stifler’s mom or the ‘Legally Blonde’ woman. So, if they see something else …" she said. "People that I could never get in the door — all of a sudden they’re asking me to be part of their things."