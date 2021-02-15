Tara Reid recalls being 'very misjudged' and feeling ‘really bullied’ by Hollywood: ‘It wasn’t right’

Tara Reid is paving a new path for her career.

The 45-year-old "American Pie" actress has been extremely busy for the past few years, having appeared in 20 different projects since 2017 and much more waiting in the wings, per IMDb.

That wasn't always the case, however, as she recalled when speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently.

"I didn’t work for a while. That was really frustrating," Reid said. "[It bothered me] that [people thought] I was just a party girl and thought I wasn’t anything else because that wasn’t true... It didn’t make sense to get punished for having fun."

TARA REID REFLECTS ON VIRAL 2016 JENNY MCCARTHY INTERVIEW: 'SHE WAS REALLY OUT OF LINE'

While the star was bestowed with a certain reputation in the early 2000s, she said she never got into too much trouble.

"I never got in trouble or got a DUI or do anything bad really," she recalled. "So I feel like it wasn’t right. I felt really bullied by the studios and a lot of people and very misjudged."

In recent years, Reid has taken up producing as well as acting. while she had the occasional producing gig in the past, she kicked that part of her career into high gear just a few years ago and hasn't looked back since.

"I'm not gonna wait for a script because I'm not gonna do that anymore," she stated. "So I was like, 'I'm gonna create my own parts and I'm gonna produce them. This is a really exciting time for me."

TARA REID IN TALKS TO PLAY 'TIGER KING' STAR CAROLE BASKING IN UPCOMING FILM

And that's exactly what she's done, including for her upcoming thriller "Masha's Mushroom," which sees her star as a mother whose daughter's party guests are affected by an airborne substance.

"There’s this purple dust that comes in the air, so it’s airborne, people don’t even know it," Reid explained to Entertainment Tonight. "And Vivica [A. Fox] plays this chemist who makes this and she’s the one who starts spreading it and people start tripping. They don’t even know what they’re seeing, so it’s like, 'Did it happen or did it not happen?'"

She also revealed that she'd reached out to Nicole Kidman's agents to offer her a part in the flick, but was told that the Oscar winner is "booked for the next two years."

In her chat with Entertainment Tonight, Reid also recalled a 2016 interview with Jenny McCarthy that didn't go as well as she'd hoped.

During their interview, McCarthy, 48, told Reid that she hopes her marriage lasts and wouldn't stop asking questions about plastic surgery.

TARA REID RETURNS TO WORK ONE DAY AFTER REPORTEDLY BEING REMOVED FROM FLIGHT

"I just think she is just a nasty person. She really was, and it was like she went places that you just don't go," Reid said of the awkward encounter. "I've never had beef with her or anything. So I was thinking, 'I'm here doing press for my movie, what are you doing? Why are you picking on me?'"

She added: "I didn't even understand it. I was more in shock when it happened."

The experience was "horrifying," Reid said but she noted that it's now "water under the bridge," claiming that her career has been plagued by her being picked on "for a very long time."

Reps for McCarthy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s also one of the reasons why I started to do this [produce projects] because I’m like, 'If I don’t fix this, it’s not going to get fixed," Reid explained to the outlet. "So that’s when I said, 'OK, we’re going to turn this around, people are going to realize how smart I am, how I’m producing, how I’m creating all these things and then they’re going to have to stop because they can’t keep picking on you. It was almost cool to pick on me and it’s not."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I wanna be a really good businesswoman," she stressed. "Not just acting and producing, but making some brands, getting into the fashion world, just having my hands in a little bit of everything."