Seth Rogen claims he's more successful because he did not have kids: 'Honestly, thank God'

Seth Rogen is crediting his success to not having children.

The "Knocked Up" star candidly opened up about his personal life and the reason behind why him and his wife Lauren Miller decided not to start a family of their own.

"I do not [have kids]. That has helped me succeed as well, definitely" Rogen laughed during an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

"There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children."

The 40-year-old actor continued to say he doesn’t believe having kids would make him happy.

"I’ve been around obviously a lot of children, I’m not ignorant to what it’s like…everyone I know has kids…some of my friends have had kids for decades," he quipped.

"Some people want kids, some people don’t want kids. Honestly, you just are told, ‘You go through life, you get married, you have kids.’ That’s what happens…me and my wife, neither of us were like that."

The "Pineapple Express" star went on to say that the older he and his wife get, they are "reaffirmed" with their choice of not wanting to have children.

"Honestly, thank God we don’t have children, we get to do whatever we want," he continued.

Rogen added that he and his wife are at the "prime of our lives" and enjoy freedom with no children.

"We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before."

He assured his fans that he and Lauren are "very happy" without expanding their family.

On the Diary of a CEO’s YouTube page, where Rogen’s interview was posted, fans commented on the outspoken discussion.

"Very refreshing to hear someone vocalize, without shame or expectations from society, that they don't want to have kids and are happy with their choice. Very authentic and genuine," one listener wrote.

Another fan wrote, "100% spot on about kids. Me and my wife actively enjoy not having them too!"

"Very refreshing to hear his reasoning for not having kids. Me and my wife think and feel exactly the same. Bang on Seth!"

Rogen and Miller do share a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Zelda.

Rogen’s wife has shared sweet snaps of their pet, including throwing their puppy a "Bark Mitzvah" and even strapping her in a backpack for a nature hike.

Rogen and Miller first started dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2011.