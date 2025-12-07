Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone, George Strait lead Trump's Kennedy Center Honors red carpet

Kelsey Grammer said Donald Trump was 'one of the greatest presidents' ahead of Kennedy Center Honors

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Trump honors America’s cultural icons in Oval Office: ‘Most accomplished class ever’ Video

Trump honors America’s cultural icons in Oval Office: ‘Most accomplished class ever’

President Donald Trump hosts Kennedy Center Honorees in the Oval Office, Saturday, greeting George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor and Michael Crawford ahead of the 48th annual Honors.

President Donald Trump welcomed actors, country music stars and entertainment industry titans to kick off the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Sunday.

Sylvester Stallone, George Strait and Kelsey Grammar were just a few of the Hollywood heavyweights to walk the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

Honorees were awarded medals Saturday during a ceremony hosted inside the Oval Office, where the group was regarded as "the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled."

KELSEY GRAMMER CALLS TRUMP ‘ONE OF THE GREATEST PRESIDENTS WE’VE EVER HAD' AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Sylvester Stallone, George Strait walk red carpet at Kennedy Center Honors.

Sylvester Stallone and George Strait were just two of the many celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors Sunday. (Alex Wroblewski)

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin on red carpet

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. (Alex Wroblewski)

It was date night at the esteemed event as "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone was accompanied by Jennifer Flavin, his wife of 28 years. 

Country music icon George Strait sported his signature black cowboy hat as he ushered wife Norma Strait down the red carpet at the gala event. 

ANDREA BOCELLI GIVES TRUMP IMPROMPTU OVAL OFFICE PERFORMANCE DURING WHITE HOUSE VISIT"

The award-winning musician, who earned 60 chart-topping singles throughout his illustrious career, smiled while posing with his family. 

Gloria Gaynor sparkled wearing a glittering pale pink dress complete with a matching cape.

George Strait wears black cowboy hat at Kennedy Center Honors.

US country music singer and Kennedy Center Honoree George Strait and his wife Norma Strait arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala. (Alex Wroblewski)

George Strait and family at Kennedy Center Honors

US country music singer and Kennedy Center Honoree George Strait (2L) and his wife Norma Strait (3L) arrive with family for the ceremony. (Alex Wroblewski)

Gloria Gaynor sparkles at Kennedy Center Honors.

Kennedy Center Honoree Gloria Gaynor arrives for the 48th annual gala. (Alex Wroblewski)

KISS lead singer Gene Simmons wore his signature dark sunglasses while walking the red carpet with wife Shannon Tweed. 

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of Saturday's dinner, Grammer, who was accompanied by his daughter Faith, called Trump "extraordinary."

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb," Grammer said.

Gene Simmons walks Kennedy Center Honors red carpet with Shannon Tweed

Shannon Tweed and KISS star Gene Simmons attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors. (Paul Morigi)

KISS band members walk red carpet

Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley of KISS attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors. (Paul Morigi)

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest."

— Kelsey Grammer

"And we were left with some very interesting things going on," he concluded.

Kelsey Grammer walks Kennedy Center Honors red carpet with daughter Faith.

Kelsey Grammer and daughter Faith Grammar attended the 48th Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony on Saturday. (Paul Morigi)

The "Cheers" star also touched on Stallone being honored during this year's ceremony and said he's "over the moon" about it.

"I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it," he added. "He's a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully."

Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone at Oval Office.

President Donald Trump appointed Sylvester Stallone with a Kennedy Center medal. (Getty Images)

Grammer said it was "about time" that Stallone was honored.

During the ceremony, Trump appointed each honoree with a newly designed medal – a gold disc featuring the Kennedy Center image, which was donated and created by jeweler Tiffany & Co.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

