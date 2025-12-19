Sydney Sweeney and Heidi Klum lead the sheer fashion trend on 2025 red carpets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities embraced bold, skin-baring fashion throughout 2025, stepping out in sheer and revealing looks on red carpets and runways around the world.

SYDNEY SWEENEY

Sydney Sweeney stepped out at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles wearing a shimmering silver gown.

The "Euphoria" star’s floor-length dress featured sheer fabric with soft draping at the waist, subtly revealing her figure beneath the metallic sheen.

Sweeney kept accessories minimal, wearing her blonde hair in a sleek, side-parted bob. Sharon Stone praised Sweeney’s confidence on the carpet, telling Variety, "It’s OK to use what mama gave you."

HEIDI KLUM

Heidi Klum attended the Vetements Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week alongside her daughter, Leni Klum.

The supermodel arrived in an oversized, menswear-inspired double-breasted wool coat that skimmed the floor, leaning into Vetements’ signature approach to deconstructed tailoring.

Klum added an unexpected edge with silver grills. She later joked about the look in an interview, calling it "a super easygoing, kind of easy dress," and has long defended bold fashion choices as an extension of her personality.

NAOMI WATTS

Naomi Watts left little to the imagination at the red carpet premiere of "All’s Fair" at Maison de La Chimie in Paris on Oct. 21, 2025.

Watts wore a black lace long-sleeve turtleneck top featuring a dramatic cutout running from the neckline to the waist. She paired the sheer piece with a high-waisted midi skirt with a three-layer hem from the Valentino spring 2025 couture collection.

She added a tailored finish with a suit coat draped over her shoulders, detailed with a contrasting white lapel and bow accent.

KYLIE JENNER

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in a dramatic sheer corset gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The look nodded to the night’s "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme through its sculpted structure and refined detailing.

Jenner kept her neck bare and accessorized with statement earrings, a three-ring ear cuff, long sheer black gloves and a large stone ring. She wore her hair pulled back into a slicked-back bun.

HALLE BERRY

The 2025 Met Gala delivered several memorable red carpet moments, including Halle Berry’s bold take on the night’s theme.

Berry wore a sheer striped LaQuan Smith gown featuring a plunging neckline and trailing circle train.

She paired the gown with a cropped black blazer and a black veil fascinator, adding a diamond Cartier statement necklace and matching drop earrings. Berry wore her hair in a neat bun and completed the look with a dark smoky eye and a matte nude lip.

In her caption, Berry thanked LaQuan Smith for designing a gown that "rose to meet the depth and strength of this year’s theme."

JENNA ORTEGA

Jenna Ortega stepped onto the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards wearing an ornate, jewel-encrusted Givenchy look that quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about outfits.

The jeweled top was paired with a sleek black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, keeping the focus on the intricate gemstones across her torso.

The "Wednesday" star trusted the precise placement of the oversized gems, according to her stylist Enrique Melendez.

"She actually was like, ‘Enrique, I’m not worried about a slip, but I want to be respectful to the academy,’" Melendez told Jess Lucero’s "Plus One Podcast."

He added, "It was our first time doing something this kind of revealing at all."

OLIVIA WILDE

Olivia Wilde stepped out at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a completely sheer white gown from Chloé’s spring 2025 collection.

The flowy design featured delicate embroidered detailing, a plunging neckline and soft ruffled trim along the bodice and hem.

The "Don’t Worry Darling" director skipped a top entirely, opting for coordinating white briefs beneath the see-through gown. She accessorized with a gold seashell-shaped clutch and a silver pendant necklace, wearing her hair in loose waves with smoky eye makeup and a nude lip.

Her gown reflected a growing 2025 trend of sheer fabrics and intentionally visible undergarments on the red carpet.

PARIS HILTON

Paris Hilton arrived at the 2025 Pre-Grammy Gala in a fully sheer, crystal-studded gown.

The high-neck, long-sleeve design featured strong shoulder pads and thousands of shimmering embellishments that caught the light from every angle.

She paired the look with pointed black heels and diamond drop earrings, styling her hair in a high ponytail and finishing the ensemble with bronzy glam.

DAKOTA JOHNSON

Dakota Johnson attended the Kering Foundation’s 2025 Caring for Women Dinner wearing a daring sheer lace gown from Gucci.

Her long-sleeve black dress featured intricate floral lace from the high neckline down to the sweeping train, revealing a black bra and matching underwear beneath the embroidered design.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star styled the look with an elegant updo and soft parted bangs, adding emerald drop earrings. She completed the ensemble with dark eye makeup that complemented her light blue eyes.

MARGOT ROBBIE

Margot Robbie attended the London premiere of "Big Bold Beautiful Journey" wearing a bejeweled Armani Privé gown from the spring 2025 couture collection.

The sheer base was covered in intricate beadwork forming floral and paisley motifs across the length of the dress.

The figure-hugging design featured a dramatically low back accented by delicate crystal straps. The "Barbie" star styled her hair in a sleek updo and kept accessories minimal.

JESSICA SIMPSON

Jessica Simpson celebrated her 45th birthday wearing a sheer, crystal-embellished dress during a night out at Château Marmont.

The figure-hugging look featured a nude-toned base layered with shimmering beaded strands across the dress. She styled the sheer number with a satin black coat draped over her shoulders.

Simpson completed the ensemble with a sparkling choker necklace, silver platform heels and a coordinating black-and-silver clutch. The "Irresistible" singer wore her hair in loose waves and leaned into glamorous makeup.

BROOKS NADER

Brooks Nader stepped out in a sleek, sheer-forward look while out in New York City.

The model wore a black sheer turtleneck top paired with a black mini skirt, layering the outfit with a fitted black blazer worn open over the see-through fabric.

She finished the look with sheer black tights and pointed heels, styling her hair in voluminous layers and opting for classic makeup.

DEMI MOORE

Demi Moore attended the season two premiere of "Landman" wearing a daring custom Gucci jumpsuit on her 63rd birthday.

The sheer black look featured delicate lace throughout the fabric and a deep plunging neckline. She styled the jumpsuit with emerald statement earrings, natural makeup and loose waves.

Moore later marked the moment on Instagram, writing, "Thank you @gucci for this birthday suit 😉."

MILEY CYRUS

Miley Cyrus attended the Tribeca Film Festival wearing a daring crystal-covered sheer dress.

The "Flowers" singer wore a plunging net gown embellished with intricate crystal detailing, revealing a nude-toned base underneath. Soft fringe along the hem added movement as she walked the carpet.

She layered the look with a matching fringe jacket and accessorized with a cream-colored clutch featuring a gold face design. Cyrus styled her hair in loose, old-Hollywood waves and completed the ensemble with polished glam.

Cyrus later shared on Instagram that the night was "emotional, deep, fun & fabulous."

