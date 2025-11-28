Sydney Sweeney stuns in white swimsuit during Florida Keys weekend with Scooter Braun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney flaunted her curves in new photos as she spent the weekend in the Florida Keys with Scooter Braun.

The 28-year-old actress was photographed enjoying time at her $13.5 million Florida Keys home, which she purchased in 2024. Sweeney and Braun lounged and played in the pool together. At one point, the 44-year-old record executive held Sweeney in the water as she smiled.

Sweeney wore a low-cut white one-piece swimsuit and black sunglasses, while Braun wore red and white striped swim trunks.

After relaxing poolside, Sweeney hopped back into the water with Braun. The two were seen laughing together as Sweeney raised her hand in a playful stop-motion while Braun pointed his finger at her.

The pair later tossed a blue and white beach ball with friends. When the pool games wrapped, the "Euphoria" star put on a pair of striped, patchwork shorts.

Sweeney confirmed in a May 2025 interview with The Times UK that she and fiancé Jonathan Davino had ended their engagement.

The outing comes months after Sweeney and Braun first crossed paths during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations in Venice in June 2025. A source told People there was "something going on already" between the two. Paparazzi later captured the pair strolling through the city.

This is one of several trips the couple has taken together in recent months. They spent Labor Day weekend at Lake Tahoe. Another insider told People that Sweeney was "intrigued" by Braun because "Scooter’s a charmer." The source added that he is "confident, but also sweet and very attentive."

By late September, their bond appeared strong enough that Braun attended Sweeney’s 28th birthday celebration in Los Angeles. The next night, he joined her and her family at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

In early November, the couple shed any remaining doubt about the nature of their relationship when photographers caught them sharing a PDA during a stroll through Central Park. Braun and Sweeney were photographed kissing while sitting on a large rock, marking their first openly affectionate moment on camera.

After a long weekend in the Keys with friends and a jet ski outing, Sweeney posted a new video from a different location.

It appears the "Christy" star has left Florida and headed west for Thanksgiving weekend on the lake. Sweeney has long kept close ties to her family’s home in the Pacific Northwest. She told Stephen Colbert earlier this month that her relatives have lived on the same lake for five generations, and she recently bought back her great-grandmother’s former house to keep that legacy alive.

She captioned her post, "42 degrees out and still my happy place, last run of the season before it ices over."

One fan in the comments asked about her water-skiing speed. Sweeney replied, "My uncle drives me between 32–34 mph!!"