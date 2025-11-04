Expand / Collapse search
Sydney Sweeney calls Trump and Vance support for her controversial jeans ad 'surreal'

President and vice president defended actress after criticism of American Eagle campaign

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
ABC features professor linking Sydney Sweeney ad to ‘eugenics movement' Video

ABC features professor linking Sydney Sweeney ad to ‘eugenics movement'

On Monday, ABC's "GMA First Look" featured a clip of Kean University professor Robin Landa linking Sweeney’s "good jeans" ad campaign to the American eugenics movement.

Actress Sydney Sweeney is speaking out about the viral American Eagle jeans ad that sparked strong reactions across the political spectrum — even drawing comments from both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The campaign, marketed with the tagline "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," was criticized by some progressives as promoting Whiteness and eugenics by comparing her "jeans" and "genes."

In a new interview with GQ to promote her latest film "Christy," Sweeney addressed becoming a cultural flashpoint and how it felt to have both Trump and Vance defend her publicly.

"The president and the vice president spoke about the jeans ad. What was that like?" the interviewer asked.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT BLASTS SYDNEY SWEENEY CRITICS FOR BULLYING ACTRESS OVER CONTROVERSIAL AMERICAN EAGLE AD

President Trump on Sunday reacted positively upon learning actress Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, adding that he now finds her viral American Eagle ad campaign to be "fantastic."

President Trump on Sunday reacted positively upon learning actress Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, adding that he now finds her viral American Eagle ad campaign to be "fantastic." (Pool)

"It was surreal," Sweeney replied.

Trump expressed his support for the ad both on Truth Social and in follow-up comments to reporters.

"She's a registered Republican?" said Trump, not long after the New York Post reported that Sweeney voted with Republicans in 2024.

SYDNEY SWEENEY 'JEANS' AD SIGNALS MAJOR CULTURAL TURNING POINT, INDUSTRY EXPERTS SAY

"Oh, now I love her ad," the president added.

A window display featuring actress Sydney Sweeney in an American Eagle denim advertisement is seen on the storefront in New York City.

A window display featuring Sweeney in the American Eagle denim campaign was seen on the retailer’s New York City storefront Aug. 1. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Vance also weighed in on the controversy earlier this year on an episode of the "Ruthless" podcast.

"My political advice to the Democrats is: continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi," Vance joked.

SYDNEY SWEENEY JEANS CONTROVERSY MAKING ADVERTISING GREAT AGAIN

"You have, like, a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? They’re trying to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

Sweeney, best known for roles on both HBO’s "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," faced backlash for the campaign over the summer.

Sydney Sweeney rocks red dress at the Emmy Awards.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2025. (Michael Buckner/Getty )

The actress said she tried to stay out of the controversy but told GQ she pushed back on claims that the ads hurt American Eagle’s performance.

SYDNEY SWEENEY ROCKS BLUE JEANS AS SHE BREAKS SOCIAL MEDIA SILENCE AFTER AMERICAN EAGLE AD CONTROVERSY

"I was aware of the numbers as it was going," she said.

"So when I saw all the headlines of in-store visits were down a certain percentage, none of it was true. It was all made up."

Despite the political firestorm, Sweeney told GQ she’s focused on moving forward rather than on public speculation about her beliefs.

Ex-Biden aide admits Sydney Sweeney saga proves why Dems keep losing Video

"I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next," she said. "And so I don’t really let other people define who I am."

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

