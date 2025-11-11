Sydney Sweeney drops over 30 pounds in 7 weeks after bulking up for Christy Martin boxing role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney revealed how she lost more than 30 pounds in seven weeks following the filming of her new movie, "Christy."

The 28-year-old actress underwent a dramatic physical transformation and trained intensely to play the legendary boxer Christy Martin in the biographical sports drama. But afterward, she had a short turnaround to lose the excess weight before filming her upcoming movie, "The Housemaid," and the third season of her hit HBO series "Euphoria."

During a new interview with People magazine, Sweeney explained how she quickly shed the pounds.

"I had to be really strict with myself," she said.

"When I was training, it was really hard to put on all the weight. I was eating so much food. Like, everything you could possibly imagine," Sweeney continued. "And then I was downing protein shake after protein shake and taking a lot of creatine, which just makes you bloat."

The "White Lotus" star told the outlet that she "stopped all of that" to achieve the leaner physique required for the two roles.

"When you stop working out and taking all your protein shakes, you lose muscle super fast," Sweeney noted. "It's the first thing to go before fat. So that, I dropped within two weeks."

Sweeney shared that she adhered to a "super clean" diet and did "a lot of cardio" during the limited window before production on the projects began.

The actress said that her intense preparations for "Christy" might be "the one and only" time that she undergoes a major physical transformation for a role.

However, she said that she was fortunate that her "metabolism works really well."

While Sweeney explained that dropping the weight quickly wasn't "super easy," she noted that she's "been a very active person my entire life."

"Like, I was a super active kid, and I've always kind of just stayed active and always had a good metabolism," Sweeney added. "I can gain weight, but I can lose it too."

In September, Sweeney shared details of her transformation for "Christy."

"I trained for two or three months before [filming]. I had a boxing coach," she said in a video shared on social media during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). "I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists. I trained three times a day, every day. And then while I was filming, I trained as well."

"A lot of Chick-fil-A – a lot," "Anyone But You" star agreed. "A lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes."

"But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman," she added. "I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring."

"Christy" tells the story of Martin, nicknamed the "Coal Miner’s Daughter," and her rise from small-town West Virginia to becoming one of the most recognizable female boxers of the 1990s.

The film also explores Martin’s troubled relationship with her boxing trainer and husband, Jim Martin (Ben Foster). Their marriage involved codependency, drug abuse, financial scandal, and physical and psychological violence. Martin's tale is also one of survival as she narrowly escaped with her life after Jim attempted to murder her in 2010.

"Christy" premiered in theaters on Nov. 7. "The Housemaid," which co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, will be released theatrically on Dec. 19. The third season of "Euphoria" is expected to debut in the spring of 2026.