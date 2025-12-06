Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney fights back against attacks over American Eagle jeans campaign in powerful response

'Euphoria' star says critics assigned motives and labels to her that 'just aren't true'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Sydney Sweeney jeans ad triggers immediate woke backlash Video

Sydney Sweeney jeans ad triggers immediate woke backlash

Outnumbered reacts to American Eagle receiving backlash for a new partnership with actress Sydney Sweeney after online critics deemed the ad campaign racist. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney is done staying quiet.

The "Anyone but You" star is addressing the backlash head-on after months of heated debate over her American Eagle’s campaign, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

Sweeney said the intense reaction wasn’t something she ever expected.

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she told People. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."

SYDNEY SWEENEY TURNS CONTROVERSY INTO CASH AS AMERICAN EAGLE SALES JUMP

Sydney Sweeney in a white shirt and denim pants.

When the campaign was released on July 23, it faced immediate backlash. (American Eagle Instagram)

The playful pun instantly sparked controversy online, with some critics arguing the "jeans" and "genes" wordplay carried racially charged implications.

Others compared the sultry shoot to Brooke Shields’ provocative 1980 Calvin Klein denim ads. 

The actress said she’s usually someone who keeps her head down and avoids commenting on controversy. But the growing narrative around her intentions made her rethink her silence.

Sweeney, who described herself as someone who "leads with kindness," said clarifying her stance felt necessary.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle jeans

Actress Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle jeans ad. (American Eagle)

"Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness," she explained.

SYDNEY SWEENEY ROCKS BLUE JEANS AS SHE BREAKS SOCIAL MEDIA SILENCE AFTER AMERICAN EAGLE AD CONTROVERSY

"In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

Sydney Sweeney wearing a denim jacket and wide-leg jeans.

Sydney Sweeney poses in double denim in a behind-the-scenes photo during the jeans ad controversy. (Instagram)

What started as a play on words in a denim campaign tagline exploded into a full-blown controversy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The commercial sparked backlash after she spoke about genes being "passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color."

"My jeans are blue," she added as the camera closed in on her eyes.

When the campaign was released on July 23, it faced immediate backlash, with some critics on social media suggesting it had shades of "eugenics" and "white supremacy." 

Sydney Sweeney Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sweeney, who described herself as someone who "leads with kindness," said clarifying her stance felt necessary. (Getty Images)

American Eagle released a statement on its social media accounts on Aug. 1, saying, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

The star first addressed the debate last month during her GQ "Men of the Year" cover story, where she responded simply and directly when asked if the backlash caught her off guard.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," she told the magazine at the time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sweeney for comment.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue