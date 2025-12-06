Sydney Sweeney fights back against attacks over American Eagle jeans campaign in powerful response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney is done staying quiet.

The "Anyone but You" star is addressing the backlash head-on after months of heated debate over her American Eagle’s campaign, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

Sweeney said the intense reaction wasn’t something she ever expected.

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," she told People. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."

The playful pun instantly sparked controversy online, with some critics arguing the "jeans" and "genes" wordplay carried racially charged implications.

Others compared the sultry shoot to Brooke Shields’ provocative 1980 Calvin Klein denim ads.

The actress said she’s usually someone who keeps her head down and avoids commenting on controversy. But the growing narrative around her intentions made her rethink her silence.

Sweeney, who described herself as someone who "leads with kindness," said clarifying her stance felt necessary.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness," she explained.

"In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

What started as a play on words in a denim campaign tagline exploded into a full-blown controversy.

The commercial sparked backlash after she spoke about genes being "passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color."

"My jeans are blue," she added as the camera closed in on her eyes.

When the campaign was released on July 23, it faced immediate backlash, with some critics on social media suggesting it had shades of "eugenics" and "white supremacy."

American Eagle released a statement on its social media accounts on Aug. 1, saying, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

The star first addressed the debate last month during her GQ "Men of the Year" cover story, where she responded simply and directly when asked if the backlash caught her off guard.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," she told the magazine at the time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sweeney for comment.