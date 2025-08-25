Sydney Sweeney's co-star defends 'Americana' film after jeans ad backlash tanks opening weekend box office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney's "Americana" co-star slammed people who boycotted the film over the star's recent American Eagle ad.

Sweeney's controversy overshadowed the premiere of the film, which only brought in $500,000 during its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"You should go see this movie," Halsey, also known for her pop music, wrote Aug. 21 on Instagram stories, E! News reported. "because @tonytost made an exceptional film, in honor of a genre he knows intimately. Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24 hr gossip tabloid denim bulls---."

"He's an incredible artist who made a great film with a group of hardworking, talented people," she continued. "If you love cinema, than you should know that cinema comes first. This is cinema."

AMERICAN EAGLE FIRES BACK AT CRITICS AFTER SYDNEY SWEENEY CAMPAIGN SPARKS BACKLASH

Halsey clarified that "words are important" in the climate we currently live in.

"I don't, however, think that it's fair for the news cycle to predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for this film that is completely separate-from and unrelated-to a (pretty dumb) advertising take," she wrote.

"If it's not clear who the actual people I'm standing up for are, I'm sorry look closer."

The film's director, Tony Tost, also seemingly blamed the low numbers on the controversy surrounding Sweeney's American Eagle ad.

"One of the great things about movies is that they outlive the zeitgeist into which they were released," Tost posted on X. "As someone whose first film sorta got gobbled up by the zeitgeist, I’ll be curious to see how it’ll stand up after this moment is over. Hopefully fairly well!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sweeney's collaboration with American Eagle for their fall clothing campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked a mix of reactions. In one version of the ad, Sweeney stated: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

While some dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sweeney made her first public appearance after the American Eagle ad backlash at a special screening of "Americana."

The "Euphoria" star wore a cream gown with a matching headband. Sweeney's hair was styled in old Hollywood waves.

Despite her calm demeanor, Sweeney faced a heckler as she arrived at the screening. "Stop the ad, that is being racist!" someone yelled, referencing her American Eagle ad, as the actress walked from her car into the theater, according to TMZ .

American Eagle later defended Sweeney amid the backlash, but removed the controversial video from the brand's social media accounts.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans," the statement said. "Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.