Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

American Eagle fires back at critics after Sydney Sweeney campaign sparks online backlash

Clothing company says 'Great Jeans' campaign was always about the jeans following mixed social media reactions

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
JD Vance mocks Dem reaction to Sydney Sweeney ad on 'Ruthless' podcast Video

JD Vance mocks Dem reaction to Sydney Sweeney ad on 'Ruthless' podcast

Vice President JD Vance sounded off on the left's wild response to the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad during his appearance on the "Ruthless" podcast.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Eagle has broken its silence after the company's Sydney Sweeney "great jeans" campaign sparked backlash online.

On Friday, the clothing company took to Instagram and shared an official statement. 

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

APP USERS CLICK HERE 

"Great jeans look good on everyone," the statement concluded.

SYDNEY SWEENEY FROLICS WITH MYSTERY MAN AS AMERICAN EAGLE DROPS PROVOCATIVE NEW AD

Many users praised the company for doubling down on their campaign. 

"Kudos to yall for sticking to your guns!!" a user wrote.

"LETS GOOOOOOO AE FOR THE WIN!!!!!" another user commented.

Another added, "Don’t cater to the woke - keep making great denim AE."

Sydney Sweeney Madame Web red carpet

American Eagle responded to backlash over their recent Sydney Sweeney "great jeans" ad. (Getty Images)

However, not everyone was thrilled with American Eagle's statement.

"It's the lack of empathy for me.." one user commented.

"didn’t think the response could be even worse than the ad but it somehow was," another added.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Eagle for additional comment.

This week, American Eagle released their latest campaign with the "Euphoria" actress, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." Following the launch, there has been a mix of reactions on social media.

Sydney Sweeney in low cut dress

This week, American Eagle released their latest campaign with the "Euphoria" actress, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." Following the launch, there has been a mix of reactions on social media. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Some dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising. 

In a promo video posted to the brand's Instagram, the 27-year-old walked toward an AE billboard featuring her and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." Sweeney crossed out "Genes" and replaced it with "Jeans" before walking away. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE

According to Salon, the term "great genes" was historically used to "celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness."

In a second ad, Sweeney is seen laying down and fastening her jeans while saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color." The camera then panned up to her blue eyes. "My jeans are blue."

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the ad.

WATCH: JD Vance mocks Dem reaction to Sydney Sweeney ad on 'Ruthless' podcast

JD Vance mocks Dem reaction to Sydney Sweeney ad on 'Ruthless' podcast Video

"Entirely tone-deaf," one user commented on Instagram. 

"This is what happens when you have no [people] of color in a room. Particularly in a time like this. This ad campaign got so caught up in this ‘clever’ play on words and this stunt the [people] in the room missed what was so blatantly obvious to anyone not White," another wrote. 

Some others in the comments called out the ad for allegedly being "Nazi propaganda."

Sydney Sweeney looks over her shoulder in a black dress on a carpet in Hollywod

Sydney Sweeney's ad was called "tone-deaf" by fans online. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Oh cute she’s in her Nazi propaganda era," one user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, some were quick to come to the brand, and the "Euphoria" star's defense. "It doesn’t hurt ANYONE. That’s the point. It’s literally an advertisement for jeans. Not for nazism," one person wrote.

Sydney Sweeney "Euphoria"

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cassie Howard on HBO's, "Euphoria"  (Jeff Kravitz)

"I don’t get why people don’t like this? It’s cute and clever," another added. 

"Woke advertising is dead. Sydney Sweeney killed it," one user wrote on X

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com