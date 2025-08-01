American Eagle fires back at critics after Sydney Sweeney campaign sparks online backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Eagle has broken its silence after the company's Sydney Sweeney "great jeans" campaign sparked backlash online.

On Friday, the clothing company took to Instagram and shared an official statement.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

"Great jeans look good on everyone," the statement concluded.

Many users praised the company for doubling down on their campaign.

"Kudos to yall for sticking to your guns!!" a user wrote.

"LETS GOOOOOOO AE FOR THE WIN!!!!!" another user commented.

Another added, "Don’t cater to the woke - keep making great denim AE."

However, not everyone was thrilled with American Eagle's statement.

"It's the lack of empathy for me.." one user commented.

"didn’t think the response could be even worse than the ad but it somehow was," another added.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Eagle for additional comment.

This week, American Eagle released their latest campaign with the "Euphoria" actress, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." Following the launch, there has been a mix of reactions on social media.

Some dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

In a promo video posted to the brand's Instagram , the 27-year-old walked toward an AE billboard featuring her and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." Sweeney crossed out "Genes" and replaced it with "Jeans" before walking away.

According to Salon , the term "great genes" was historically used to "celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness."

In a second ad, Sweeney is seen laying down and fastening her jeans while saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color." The camera then panned up to her blue eyes. "My jeans are blue."

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the ad.

"Entirely tone-deaf," one user commented on Instagram.

"This is what happens when you have no [people] of color in a room. Particularly in a time like this. This ad campaign got so caught up in this ‘clever’ play on words and this stunt the [people] in the room missed what was so blatantly obvious to anyone not White," another wrote.

Some others in the comments called out the ad for allegedly being "Nazi propaganda."

"Oh cute she’s in her Nazi propaganda era," one user wrote.

However, some were quick to come to the brand, and the "Euphoria" star's defense. "It doesn’t hurt ANYONE. That’s the point. It’s literally an advertisement for jeans. Not for nazism," one person wrote.

"I don’t get why people don’t like this? It’s cute and clever," another added.

"Woke advertising is dead. Sydney Sweeney killed it," one user wrote on X .