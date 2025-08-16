Sydney Sweeney rocks blue jeans as she breaks social media silence after American Eagle ad controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney made a denim-clad return to social media three weeks after the release of her controversial American Eagle "Good Jeans" ad campaign.

On Friday, the 27-year-old actress, who has not publicly commented on the ad or its mixed reception, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in which she was seen rocking a pair of oversized blue jeans and a white lace-front crop top while spending a night out at a bar with friends.

"duval diaries." Sweeney wrote in the caption.

In one photo, Sweeney was seen kicking her leg up as she posed with a group of friends, who also wore denim or blue and white ensembles.

Sweeney and a friend appeared to be performing karaoke as they stood back to back on a stage while holding microphones in another snap.

In another image, Sweeney was seen holding a tray of drinks while surrounded by a group of friends as they beamed at the camera. Other snaps featured "The White Lotus" actress dancing with her friends at the crowded venue.

American Eagle debuted their ad campaign titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" last month, which received a divided response on social media.

Some dubbed the campaign "tone-deaf" due to alleged racial undertones, others have praised Sweeney for killing "woke" advertising.

In a promo video posted to the brand's Instagram , Sweeney was seen walking toward an AE billboard featuring her and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." Sweeney crossed out "Genes" and replaced it with "Jeans" before walking away.

In a second ad, Sweeney was seen laying down and fastening her jeans while saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color." The camera then panned up to her blue eyes, and she said "My jeans are blue."

The ad's detractors have suggested that it has shades of "eugenics" and "White supremacy." According to Salon , the term "great genes" was historically used to "celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness."

American Eagle released a statement on its social media on Aug. 1, which read, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Reputation Management Consultants CEO Eric Schiffer explained how controversy could potentially turbocharge the actress' career along with her net worth.

"The AE firestorm shoved Sweeney into toxic culture-war crosshairs — exactly where attention monetizes fastest," he said. "Backlash may spook a few ‘safe’ brands, but risk-tolerant studios will ruthlessly overpay for her heat.

"American Eagle’s denim blitz could jam an outrage cocktail of $5 million more in Sweeney’s wallet before Labor Day. The viral jeans spot is a ruthless napalm-grade cash cannon — every click fires fresh royalty checks at her $40 million pile. Critics rant, but controversy drives denim sales — she’s riding a volatile tornado straight to the bank."

Schiffer also explained that the backlash the actress has received could lead to an influx of career opportunities for her.

"Outrage addicts labeled the ad ‘eugenics’ but Hollywood execs smell radioactive buzz and cast her faster," he said. "Hollywood forgives denim puns; it rewards controversial cash."

Schiffer continued, "She proved she can take heat and directors love an actress with fierce armor. Her blend of bombshell and backlash is near lethal catnip for producers. Hollywood loves a polarizing star with a merciless marketing punch that sells."

However, PR expert Steve Honig voiced his opinion that the backlash was unlikely to affect Sweeney's career.

"Regardless of which side you are on, the ads have undeniably gotten the actress, and the company, more attention and publicity than they have ever had. Judging by the public’s split opinion, I don’t think this will have much, if any, impact on Sweeney’s career or upcoming projects," he said. "She is a popular, up-and-coming talent with a bright future ahead of her."

Honig went on to cite other ad campaigns that saw great success by courting controversy.

"Historically, ads for jeans have been provocative," he noted. "Look back to Calvin Klein’s advertising campaign in the early 1980s featuring Brooke Shields; there was a lot of criticism about how a 15-year-old girl was being portrayed. The ads turned out to have a positive result for both Klein and Shields, and in many ways put the actress/model on the map."

Honig continued, "As far as the Sweeney ads being too sexual or aimed at ‘male gazing,’ I would point to the highly successful Pepsi ad campaign with Cindy Crawford, which was recently rebooted. Gloria Vanderbilt’s advertising campaign was all about her name being on a woman’s backside."

"The bottom line here is that American Eagle decided to push the envelope in much the same way Klein and Vanderbilt did," he added. "Like it or not, the campaign is sparking discussion and getting a lot of notice, which is likely what they set out to do."

