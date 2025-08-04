Sydney Sweeney's shooting skills go viral as she makes first appearance since American Eagle controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney isn't letting a scandal get in the way of her glamorous night out.

Sweeney stepped out for the first time since her American Eagle jeans ad sparked controversy. The 27-year-old blonde bombshell attended a special screening of her movie "Americana" on Sunday as the internet continued to talk about her possible political stance.

The "Euphoria" star wore a cream gown with a matching headband. Sweeney's hair was styled in old Hollywood waves.

AMERICAN EAGLE FIRES BACK AT CRITICS AFTER SYDNEY SWEENEY CAMPAIGN SPARKS BACKLASH

As buzz around Sweeney's American Eagle ad continued, a video of the "Anyone But You" star's shooting skills resurfaced and went viral.

Sweeney shared her practice at a gun range back in 2019 as she prepared for a project.

"training for my next project with @tarantactical," she captioned the video.

Representatives for Sweeney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Sweeney has also not commented publicly on any of the recent backlash.

Sweeney's recent collaboration with American Eagle for their fall clothing campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked a mix of reactions. In one version of the ad, Sweeney stated: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

While some dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

According to Salon , the term "great genes" was historically used to "celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness."

American Eagle defended Sweeney amid the backlash, but removed the controversial video from the brand's social media accounts.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans," the statement said. "Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

Sweeney also gained support from President Donald Trump.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans," Trump told reporters Sunday as he boarded Air Force One. "That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.