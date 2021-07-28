Susan Sarandon protests outside of AOC's office: 'We’re losing hope here that you represent us'

Susan Sarandon was seen protesting outside New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office in New York on Monday.

In a video obtained by The Independent, the 74-year-old actress used a megaphone to address the gathering crowd. Sarandon expressed her disappointment in AOC and "the squad."

"I’m here to say to the squad, and especially AOC, who, you know did make a lot of promises, that we still have faith in you and we would like to see if you have a better plan than we’ve been able to see, please share it," Sarandon said.

She added, "If there’s a pathway you’ve got that we’re not aware of please share it. Because we’re losing hope here that you represent us."

"It’s so difficult for people that are independent to get elected in the first place — and then to see the very people that sponsored the bill not stand up for it, is very disheartening," the Oscar winner concluded.

The protest was advertised as a Medicare-for-all rally and sought to bring attention to the need for "Biden to declare a pandemic public health emergency and expand Medicare to every American using Section 1881A of the Social Security Act."

The protesters demanded AOC and others "use every legislative tool available to pass Medicare-for-all in Congress, including withholding and leveraging your votes to demand single-payer as a condition for passing legislation," per their website.

They also want politicians to "use your huge social media followings, ability to get press, and celebrity to organize direct actions for Medicare-for-all."

"So many of these progressive candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ran on being activists fighting for change. It’s time for them to leverage that power to help call on the people to come out and pressure Congress to do the right thing for once," the event organizers pointed out.

"You campaigned on Medicare-for-all. But you didn’t demand a floor vote on it when you had the power to leverage the Speaker vote. You didn’t demand that single-payer be included in the pandemic recovery bill," the petition explained.