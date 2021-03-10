Susan Sarandon says she's open to dating 'someone who's been vaccinated' for coronavirus

Susan Sarandon is ready to get her love life on the road.

The 74-year-old actress recently appeared on the "Divorced Not Dead" podcast and discussed love and relationships.

When asked what she's looking for in a partner these days, the "Thelma & Louise" star said she only has one specific trait in mind: a coronavirus vaccination.

"Someone who's been vaccinated for COVID," Sarandon explained, per People magazine. "I don't care if it's a man or a woman. I mean, I'm open to all age, all color. And those for me, those things are just details."

She added: "But what I'm interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome."

All jokes aside, the Oscar winner said she's not looking to start a family, as she had four grown children already.

With director Franco Amurri, she shares her 35-year-old daughter Eva, and she has sons Jack Henry, 31, and Miles, 28, with actor Tim Robbins.

Sarandon is, however, hoping to find someone who "is passionate about what they do."

"They could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful," she said, noting that she'd like to find "somebody who owns themselves and isn't gonna be intimidated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, 'Oh my God, I love you.'"

However, the "Feud: Bette and Joan" star said that she's also enjoying single life right now.

"I'm kind of getting off on being by myself," she said. "I think I'm pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that those days are over."

Sarandon's last major relationship was with director Jonathan Bricklin. They dated from 2010-2015.