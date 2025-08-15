Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, 54, shows off youthful figure during summer ice plunge

Claudia Schiffer insisted aging 'should be celebrated and revered' after turning 50 in 2020

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 15

Claudia Schiffer impressed fans with her three-minute ice plunge.

The 54-year-old supermodel's figure was on display as she took a dip in the cold water.

"3-minute ice plunge in my beautiful @chloe bathing suit," she captioned photos and a video on Instagram.

The blonde bombshell wore a floral one-piece with a bow tied to the shoulder. Schiffer accessorized with white sunglasses and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Claudia Schiffer takes an ice plunge

Claudia Schiffer shows off her figure while taking an ice plunge. (Instagram: Claudia Schiffer)

The German model and actress opened up about aging after turning 50 in 2020.

"I think age should be celebrated and revered," Schiffer told Country and Town House that year. "There’s a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays, and I feel the same way about getting older each year.

"I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life. I don’t try to look or feel younger. I embrace now."

Claudia Schiffer in Paris

Claudia Schiffer holds an umbrella at the Trocadero, near the Eiffel Tower, on a rainy day in Paris.  (julio donoso/Sygma via Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer poses in 1990

German top model Claudia Schiffer relaxes on a bed next to a scrapbook of her magazine photos during a studio photo shoot in Paris.  (julio donoso/Sygma via Getty Images)

Schiffer explained she had also gained appreciation for her modeling career over the years.

"I have always enjoyed getting older as it comes with more confidence, and I hugely appreciate the position I’m in now," she told the outlet.

"I’m very lucky to love what I do and to be able to pick and choose my projects. I’m also enjoying the different avenues my career has taken, including roles where I am designing or curating collections."

Claudia Schiffer walks the runway in Italy

Claudia Schiffer shares three kids with husband Matthew Vaughn. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Schiffer married English director Matthew Vaughn in 2002, and they share three children together — Caspar, 22, Clementine, 20, and Cosima, 15.

The model opened up about the values she's instilled in her children.

"I teach my kids to be independent thinkers and to go for their dreams, regardless of what people think," she previously said. "And to be kind and gentle."

