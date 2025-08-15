Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, 54, shows off youthful figure during summer ice plunge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Claudia Schiffer impressed fans with her three-minute ice plunge.

The 54-year-old supermodel's figure was on display as she took a dip in the cold water.

"3-minute ice plunge in my beautiful @chloe bathing suit," she captioned photos and a video on Instagram.

The blonde bombshell wore a floral one-piece with a bow tied to the shoulder. Schiffer accessorized with white sunglasses and wore her hair in a ponytail.

HALLE BERRY TURNS HEADS WITH BIRTHDAY BIKINI PHOTOS FROM VACATION

The German model and actress opened up about aging after turning 50 in 2020.

"I think age should be celebrated and revered," Schiffer told Country and Town House that year. "There’s a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays, and I feel the same way about getting older each year.

"I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life. I don’t try to look or feel younger. I embrace now."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Schiffer explained she had also gained appreciation for her modeling career over the years.

"I have always enjoyed getting older as it comes with more confidence, and I hugely appreciate the position I’m in now," she told the outlet.

"I’m very lucky to love what I do and to be able to pick and choose my projects. I’m also enjoying the different avenues my career has taken, including roles where I am designing or curating collections."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Schiffer married English director Matthew Vaughn in 2002, and they share three children together — Caspar, 22, Clementine, 20, and Cosima, 15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The model opened up about the values she's instilled in her children.

"I teach my kids to be independent thinkers and to go for their dreams, regardless of what people think," she previously said. "And to be kind and gentle."