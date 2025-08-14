Halle Berry turns heads with birthday bikini photos from vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halle Berry is sharing snapshots from her family vacation in paradise.

The actress celebrated her 59th birthday by sharing a number of photos from her beach vacation, which included pictures of her in different Monday Swimwear bikinis.

In one of the photos, Berry laughs at the camera while dressed in a gold bikini, which she paired with a silk headscarf and white sunglasses. In another, she throws her head back with laughter while dressed in the same gold bikini, this time pairing it with a long-sleeve cropped cover-up and a tropical drink in a coconut.

Other photos show her from behind as she looks out at the ocean while sitting on the trampoline attached to her boat anchored while out at sea.

"Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," she captioned the post, seemingly referencing recent comments made by her ex-husband, David Justice, during his Aug. 7 appearance on Matt Barnes’ "All the Smoke" podcast.

On the podcast, Justice explained that his understanding of relationships "wasn't vast," and he believed at the time that a wife "should cook, clean, [and be] traditional, you know?

"Then, I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’" he explained. "At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly, and then we start having issues."

Fans of the actress flooded the comments section with birthday messages, including some famous faces. Actress Julianne Moore wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful," while Jurnee Smollett wrote, "Happy birthday to our Queen!!!!! Love you so."

Others were tickled by Berry's caption, with one fan writing, "that’s awesome your [sic] having a lot of fun being a mother and a cook," and another adding, "Your the best at being a mother Halle."

A third chimed in with, "Great clap back!" while another added, "AMAZING CAPTION."

One of the photos in her birthday post featured her relaxing in a bed while in a white bikini with boyfriend Van Hunt, who she has been with since 2020.

"The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother,'" she told Marie Claire in September 2024. "The nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person."