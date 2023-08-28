Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, 53, defies age while celebrating birthday in Greece

Claudia Schiffer appeared model ready in her latest social media post.

She shared some moments from her birthday celebration in Greece, where she turned 53 on Friday.

In one video, the supermodel sported a blue print bikini top and red patterned bottoms while being greeted by a butterfly that landed on her hand.

Schiffer wrote in the caption for the video, "Celebrating in Greek paradise, featuring a special friend who came to wish me happy birthday."

The post from Sunday also showed some pics from the party, including Schiffer posing next to gold balloons wishing her "Happy Birthday," hanging out on a balcony with an incredible view and a shot of a chocolate birthday cake.

On Friday, she shared a video of herself digging into a different berry-topped cake for her official birthday.

"Treating myself today," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!"

Schiffer has reportedly been on over 1,000 magazine covers in her career as a model.

On her website, she posted about a new collaboration with Bordallo Pinheiro, designing a dinnerware range called "Cloudy Butterflies," inspired by her home in the English countryside and childhood in Germany.

The supermodel has been married to English director Matthew Vaughn since 2002, and they share three children together, Clementine, Cosima and Caspar.

Earlier this year, Schiffer revealed she still fits into a pair of jeans from 1993 designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel.

In a piece she wrote for The Guardian, Schiffer said, "My truly precious pieces of clothing are all connected with a story or a moment in time."

"I've worn these jeans on many occasions — they never go out of style and have stood the test of time because of the classic cut (high waist, straight leg), as well as the intense shade of French blue and unique embroidered detailing," she continued.

"They are a part of my life as much as any treasured piece of jewelry or favorite artwork. And, to be honest, I like the fact that they still fit me!"