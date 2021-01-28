Super Bowl LV halftime show: What we know

The Super Bowl LV halftime show is one of the biggest entertainment shows of the year.

This year the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performer is Grammy-winner The Weeknd.

The big game is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, and is between Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla.

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage," said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing, Pepsi, in a press release obtained by Fox News in November.

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME PERFORMER ANNOUNCED AS THE WEEKND

The Weeknd tweeted at the time, "Performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21. He added that he was "humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage."

The halftime show is also being co-executive produced by Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter, who runs Roc Nation. His company also produced the 2020 show which featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm EST, which means the halftime show will start around 8 pm EST.

WHO'S PERFORMING AT 2021 SUPER BOWL? FULL LIST OF CELEBRITY APPEARANCES

The game/show is airing on CBS but will also be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App, and CBS All Access if you have a subscription.