Who's performing at 2021 Super Bowl? Full list of celebrity appearances

The biggest day in the NFL is rapidly approaching, which means a slew of celebrities and performers joining the players at the 2021 Super Bowl.

As the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many will be more focused on the illustrious 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show as well as the handful of performances that come to capitalize on the major TV event.

While the NFL promises to drop a few surprises from celebrities and artists during the broadcast, several stars have already been announced to perform for the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers that will be in attendance.

To help eager fans keep track of what to expect between the action on the field, below is a rundown of all the performers who will make an appearance at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

The Weeknd

The first person announced to rock the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. was "Blinding Lights" artist The Weeknd.

The artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfae, was confirmed in November as this year’s Halftime Show performer. The three-time Grammy-winning artist will do his best to fill the big shoes left behind after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage in 2020.

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage," said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing, Pepsi, in a press release obtained by Fox News.

"Pepsi has worked with some of music’s biggest artists over the years - from Prince to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and most recently Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come," he added.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," said Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter, who runs Roc Nation, which co-executive producing the show for the second time.

"This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer," he added.

Although The Weeknd has not announced which songs he’ll perform, he most recently released the album "After Hours" in 2020.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

Country singer Eric Church announced on Jan. 19 that he will join forces with 12 Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the big game.

As CMT notes, this will be the first time since 2017 that the national anthem was played by a country artist when Luke Bryan performed at the NRG Stadium in Houston. There was an even bigger gap before Bryan when Carrie Underwood sang the song in Miami at the 2010 game.

Church, a 10-time Grammy nominee, released his debut album in 2006 and has topped the country charts with songs like "Drink In My Hand," "Springsteen," "Talladega" and "Record Year." He’s released multiple multiplatinum and platinum albums and was named entertainer of the year at last year’s Country Music Association Awards.

Sullivan, meanwhile, rose to the top of the R&B charts in 2008 with her debut single and album. She’s earned 12 Grammy nominations and written songs for Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson and Monica. Her new album, "Heaux Tales," debuted at No. 4 on this week’s all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.

The duo follows Demi Lovato, who performed the song at the 2020 show.

H.E.R.

In addition to Church and Sullivan bringing a dose of patriotism to the event, the NFL announced that two-time Grammy-winner H.E.R. will be on hand to perform her rendition of "America the Beautiful."

"H.E.R. joins critically acclaimed and award-winning America the Beautiful performers such as: Yolanda Adams, Leslie Odom Jr, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Alicia Keys," the organization said in its announcement.

H.E.R. won two Grammys in 2019 and has earned critical acclaim for her live performances, including her work as a guitarist. She’s won honors at the MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards and launched R&B hits such as "Focus," "Best Part," "Slide," "Damage" and "B.S." with Jhené Aiko.

Warren "WAWA" Snipe

Writer, rapper and performer Warren "WAWA" Snipe will be on hand to help out the people singing the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" by performing the songs alongside them in American sign language.

Snipe, who is deaf, was announced alongside the other trio. He’ll be working with Adam Blackstone, who will arrange the performances of the two songs.

Miley Cyrus

The NFL announced on Monday that Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate pregame show. The star will perform live for the 7,500 healthcare workers who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus ahead of the event.

"I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game… Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" the star wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Portions of Cyrus’ performance will be televised on the game’s main broadcast on CBS ahead of the big game. The entire show can be viewed on the popular video-sharing app. In addition, the organization promises the TikTok Tailgate show will offer special surprise NFL, TikTok celebrity and musical performance guests joining the singer.

Like The Weeknd, Cyrus released her latest album "Plastic Hearts" in 2020. However, it’s unclear which of her many career hits she’s planning to play at the event.