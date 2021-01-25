What is the TikTok Tailgate? Everything you need to know

The NFL recently announced it will be teaming up with the social media giant TikTok to deliver the TikTok Tailgate — a unique pregame experience for "7,500 vaccinated health care heroes" prior to the 2021 Super Bowl.

Adding on to their groundbreaking announcement, the special pregame event will be headlined by pop sensation Miley Cyrus.

The unprecedented move in a world impacted by the coronavirus has sent shockwaves throughout all of sports and entertainment. The TikTok Tailgate will serve as a pregame treat to the 7,500 invited health care workers, who will all receive free admission courtesy of the NFL.

Furthermore, the NFL has announced that an additional 14,500 fans will round out the attendance for Super Bowl LV, for a grand total of 22,000 fans.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in an official announcement. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Cyrus took to social media to announce her performance, noting that she "can’t wait" to perform live for the health care workers ahead of the big game.

"I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game… Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" the star wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Portions of Cyrus’ performance will be televised on the game’s main broadcast on CBS ahead of the big game. The entire show can be viewed on the popular video-sharing app. In addition, the organization promises the TikTok Tailgate show will offer special surprise NFL, TikTok celebrity and musical performance guests joining the singer.

The TikTok Tailgate and the 2021 Super Bowl takes place live from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7.