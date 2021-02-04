5 most top-rated Super Bowl halftime show performances: study

Fans are gearing up for a big night of football, entertainment and music as Super Bowl LV quickly approaches on Sunday.

Although many viewers will of course have their eyes locked onto their screens for the big game, a lot of fans also clamor for the Super Bowl’s big entertainment spectacle -- the halftime show. The annual starry performance, which will see The Weeknd take the stage this year, provides a wonderful source of mid-game entertainment before players hit the field once again.

In a recent study conducted by OnBuy.com, fans have revealed their favorite halftime shows over the last two decades — with selections including Prince, Madonna and Beyoncé.

To gather the insight, OnBuy surveyed over 4,000 fans worldwide and collated overall YouTube views -- looking at their like-to-dislike percentage and fan ratings.

AMERICANS WILL EAT RECORD 1.42 BILLION CHICKEN WINGS DURING SUPER BOWL LV: REPORT

Here's a look at some of the top-rated halftime shows over the last 20 years, according to the study.

1) Coldplay, 2016

OnBuy.com placed Coldplay at the top of their list of best-rated halftime show performances.

Earning the spot of top-rated halftime show over the last 20 years, Coldplay's performance amassed 64 million views with a 97.8 percent like-to-dislike ratio and a fan rating of 71 percent. The combination of these statistics earned Coldplay a 48 out of 60 overall rating.

The British band -- headed by Chris Martin -- shared the spotlight with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars during the halftime extravaganza in 2016, which evolved into a 50th anniversary tribute to Super Bowl shows.

2) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, 2020

Shakira and JLo’s halftime show performance from 2020 is the most-viewed of them all—amassing 195 million YouTube views, a 94.7 percent like-to-dislike ratio and a 79 percent fan rating.

The commanding duo took charge at last year’s Super Bowl with their Latin-flavored performance that opened eyes and left jaws dropped by the end of the night.

With spectacular choreography, over-the-top theatrics and a wonderful homage to Latin culture, Shakira and JLo, along with relative newcomers Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, took the entertainment world by storm with their diverse cultural performance.

The Latina duo earned an overall rating of 46 out of 60.

CELEBS REACT TO JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

3) Prince, 2007

The late Prince’s legendary 2007 performance captivated Florida’s Dolphin Stadium and the 93 million viewers worldwide and left an indelible mark on Super Bowl history.

In a rather poetic performance, the singer performed his hit single, "Purple Rain" during a torrential downpour.

The symbolic performance earned Prince the number three spot on this list, with 1.4 million YouTube views, a 98.4 percent like-to-dislike percentage, a 77 percent fan rating and a 44 out of 60 overall rating.

4) Madonna, 2012

Featuring guest appearances from LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, CeeLo Green and M.I.A., Madonna’s critically-acclaimed performance was a captivating sight of visual and audio stimuli.

Featuring breathtaking theatrics from the popular Cirque du Soleil and eye-opening costumes, the crew of musicians took the Lucas Oil Stadium by storm in typical Madonna fashion, as the songstress performed a medley of her hit songs — including "Open Your Heart," "Express Yourself" and "Like a Prayer."

The performance has garnered 2.5 million views on YouTube, a 96.7 percent like-to-dislike ratio, an 81 percent fan rating and a 43 out of 60 overall rating.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

5) Beyoncé, 2013

Rounding out the top five list is Beyoncé, whose performance followed Madonna’s one year later.

Beyoncé’s performance was widely acclaimed, with Rolling Stone noting the singer’s "supreme vocal and dancing chops throughout the halftime show." The show also notably featured a reunion of Destiny’s Child, which consisted of Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé herself. The group previously disbanded in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trio performed hits including "Bootylicious" and "Independent Women Part I" before seguing into a version of Beyoncé’s "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."

The performance accumulated 41 million YouTube views, a 95.8 percent like-to-dislike ratio and a 78 percent fan rating. Like Madonna, Beyonce also received a 43 out of 60 overall rating.