Sunny Hostin suggests Trump could be charged with felony for claim on Hurricane Dorian's path

"The View" hosts had fun Thursday jabbing at the president for showing an apparently doctored chart of Hurricane Dorian's path, and warned that he could face legal consequences for giving a false forecast.

President Trump initially tweeted that the hurricane would hit Alabama, apparently prompting the National Weather Service to clarify that Dorian wasn't headed in that direction. Amid criticism, Trump doubled down -- displaying a chart in the Oval Office that appeared to be altered with a black marker.

"It's illegal to falsely -- under federal law -- to pass off a doctored, National Weather Service forecast," host Sunny Hostin commented. "Wouldn't it be interesting if this is what took down the president?" she asked before adding that doctoring a forecast was a felony.

A White House official told Fox News that before cameras were allowed in the Oval Office, an individual --whom the official declined to identify--used a pen to put the extra loop on Dorian's path.

Hostin said she told her children that while it was fine to make a mistake, Trump was wrong to not own up to it.

Co-host Joy Behar attempted to crack a joke, saying: "Just because you sleep with somebody named Stormy does not make you a weatherman." She was referring to Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

When co-host Abby Huntsman chimed in, she expressed sympathy for Alabamians who thought the hurricane was coming their way. She asked where Trump's advisers were to stop him from warning that Dorian would hit Alabama.

"They're like, 'Look we tried. We tried for two years, and we're out,'" co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded.