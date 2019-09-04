'View' hosts defend Biden amid fake war tale: Wasn't lying, he's a 'good storyteller'

"View" co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg pushed back Wednesday on the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden wasn't mentally sharp or that he lied when he bungled a military story he told on the campaign trail.

Their comments came after The Washington Post claimed that Biden "jumbled elements of at least three actual events into one story." He also reportedly got a number of facts wrong. "In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony," the Post reported.

The apparent gaffe was just the latest fodder for critics questioning Biden's mental acuity and age while running for president.

But according to Goldberg, Biden's slip-up was just another example of how people, regardless of age, can alter their stories over time.

"I don't think it's age. I think sometimes you've been telling a story a long time -- it grows. I've done it ... you tell a story and it's like 'Oh, you know what and remember that happened too?' And then suddenly you were marching up the hill, and then you brought all the kids, and then you had your own baby, and you delivered it yourself," she said.

When Hostin responded, she said it was "unfortunate" that people were making Biden's comments an "issue of mental clarity as opposed to someone who is just trying to be a good storyteller."

The hosts also took turns comparing Biden to President Trump, whom they claimed was much worse.

"If he was running against Abraham Lincoln, he'd have an issue," co-host Joy Behar commented, "but he's not."

Earlier in the segment, Behar also said Biden looked like the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein compared to Trump.

"Compared to Trump who thinks Frederick Douglass is alive and who looks directly into the sun during an eclipse -- this guy is like Albert Einstein."

Behar added that Biden was like "teflon" in that people continued supporting him despite his gaffes. When co-host Abby Huntsman pointed out that Trump supporters said the same about the president, Behar predicted that his approval rating would decline when "the recession comes."