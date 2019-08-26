Hurricane Dorian's path: What you need to know

The fourth named storm of the hurricane season, Dorian, strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday afternoon as the possibility grows stronger that the continental U.S. is impacted by a major storm over Labor Day weekend.

A hurricane warning has been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands, in addition to the British Virgin Islands, Vieques and Culebra, which means that hurricane conditions are expected within the next 12 hours. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, where a tropical storm warning is also in effect for the same areas.

Dorian's arrival comes after Tropical Storm Chantal formed earlier this month over the far Northern Atlantic. Subtropical storm Andrea formed on May 21 and quickly fizzled a day later over the Atlantic, southwest of Bermuda. Hurricane Barry, the second storm, made landfall in Louisiana on July 13 as a Category 1 storm.

Where is Hurricane Dorian now?

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. EST update that Dorian is located roughly on top of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with sustained winds of 75 mph and moving northwest at 13 mph.

The storm is expected to continue traveling northwest over the next few days.

"Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two," the NHC said. "On this track, Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands this afternoon and then move over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas."

Where is Hurricane Dorian going?

After impacting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to move east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.

As the holiday weekend approaches, all eyes will be on the storm as it travels over the "very warm water" of the Bahamas, and then possibly makes a turn toward Florida, according to Fox News Meteorologist Adam Klotz.

"This is trending in the wrong direction," Klotz said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends." "It's strengthening, maybe spending more time over warm water, which will allow it to continue to pick up those wind speeds, pick up all that extra moisture. It's looking like a tough system."

The NHC said the threats of tropical storm or hurricane conditions, along with storm surge, "have increased" in the northwestern Bahamas and along portions of Florida's east coast. The NHC has bumped up the possible strength of Dorian to a Category 3 storm with sustained winds between 111 and 129 mph off the Florida coast.

"All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near the Florida or southeastern coast of the United States," the NHC said Wednesday afternoon.

Category 3 hurricanes bring the possibility of "devastating damage," according to the NHC.

"Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place," the agency said.

What impact will Hurricane Dorian have?

Dorian has hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 20 miles to the north and east of the center of the storm, according to the NHC. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles, primarily east to the center of the hurricane. An elevated weather station on Buck Island just south of St. Thomas reported a sustained wind of 82 mph and a gust of 111 mph, according to forecasters.

Southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are expected to see four to six inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches, according to forecasters.

"Heavy rainfall over portions of Puerto Rico and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands could produce flash flooding during the next couple of days," the NHC said. "Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas and Florida later this week and into early next week."

In terms of wind, tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are expected over Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are also possible in portions of Puerto Rico throughout the day.

"Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains are often up to 30 percent stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in this advisory, and in some elevated locations could be even greater," the agency said.

High surf will also be affecting portions of the islands.

"Swells are expected to increase later this morning across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and along the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and they could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the NHC said.