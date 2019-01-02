'The View,' former 'Fox & Friends' host Abby Huntsman pregnant with twins

Abby Huntsman and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, were in for a surprise when they learned they’d be having twins in 2019.

“I knew something was different this time,” Huntsman, 32, who co-hosts the “The View,” told People about heading to the doctor for a pregnancy checkup. “I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately. I was sick with Isabel (now 13 months), but not until about eight weeks, so I was worried something might have been wrong.”

While the news of twins could brighten anyone’s day, Livingston had a different reaction.

“When the doctor told us [it was twins], my husband fainted, which was just classic,” Huntsman quipped. “I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar. I was sitting there with my feet still in the straps. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m the one that has to physically do this.'”

Huntsman thinks her husband was going over the costs and logistics associated with having three children all under two.

Huntsman and Livingston welcomed their first child, Isabel, in 2017.

“She just turned 1, and to think you’re gonna be a big sister in just a few months, it’s crazy,” Huntsman said. “But you know what? I think it helps you. I’m one of seven kids, and I love being around a bunch of siblings because I think it teaches you independence, and it teaches you how to grow up quickly and also just be a good friend and be a good sister.”

So far, the pregnancy is going smoothly. She’s craving Cap’n Crunch and Cool Ranch Doritos.

“This will be the more fun stage of pregnancy,” Huntsman added. “The first three or four months are just … it’s not easy for any woman. It’s emotional, and you just want everything to be okay.”

