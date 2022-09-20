Who is Sumner Stroh? The model at the center of the Adam Levine affair scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been an eventful week for singer-songwriter Adam Levine. Days after his wife, Behati Prinsloo, announced the pregnancy of their third child, accusations of infidelity emerged from model Sumner Stroh.

The 23-year-old Instagram personality on Monday claimed via the video-sharing platform TikTok that she had an affair with Levine, adding she felt "manipulated" and "exploited" due to her young age at the time.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria's Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young. I was naive," Stroh said. "Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so, I was definitely very easily manipulated."

She added, "Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point so I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. … Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year."

Levine issued an apology on Tuesday but denied the allegations of cheating, stating on Instagram, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." He continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Prinsloo, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, and Levine have been married for eight years.

Stroh released screenshots of alleged text conservation between the 43-year-old musician and herself, including one in which Levine writes, "It is truly unreal how f-----g hot you are… Like it blows my mind." In another exchange dated June 1, Levine asked Stroh if he could name his and Prinsloo's next child after her. The scandalous nature of these allegations has brought a lot of attention to Stroh as people dig into her background.

1. She is a social media influencer and model

According to Us Weekly, Stroh works as a model for Verge Agency while maintaining a large social media following. She has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and more than 6,000 followers on YouTube. Her channel features reviews for clothing products, fashion tips and hairstyle tutorials. Moreover, she was a marketing manager for the dating app Bumble for over a year.

2. Stroh graduated from a college in Texas

The model's LinkedIn page states she was a part of the graduating class for the University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her account also states she lives in the city.

3. She has an OnlyFans account

The model also maintains an account on OnlyFans, a monthly subscription platform for adult content. She has over 250 posts and nearly 40,000 likes on her page.

4. Stroh apologized to Levine's wife

In the wake of her allegations, Stroh issued an apology to Prinsloo, adding she is "not the victim."

"I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children," Stroh said in a TikTok video. "And for that, I’m so, so sorry."

5. Her birthday is on August 11th

The 23-year-old UT Austin alum was born on Aug. 11, 1999.

