Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Adam Levine denies affair after cheating rumors, but admits he 'crossed the line'

After Behati Prinsloo announced her third pregnancy, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Levine

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, the singer is now issuing an apology - but not before denying any allegations of cheating.

The 43-year-old shared on his Instagram story, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He went on to say, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine, who is married to former Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, is currently expecting his third child with his wife of eight years. Prinsloo shared the news to her Instagram, just days before Stroh released her bombshell video.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting a third child together. They already share two daughters, Dusty and Gio.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting a third child together. They already share two daughters, Dusty and Gio. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

ADAM LEVINE’S WIFE BEHATI PRINSLOO REVEALS HER REACTION TO SINGER LEAVING ‘THE VOICE’

Stroh, who captioned her TikTok, "embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect," said she and Levine were seeing each other for almost a year, but did not specify the time period. 

Stroh said she "feels exploited" and "manipulated" while showing alleged messages between her and Levine, where he reportedly wrote, "It is truly unreal how f-----g hot you are," and then "Like it blows my mind."

The Instagram model shared a screenshot reportedly from June 1, when Levine asked if she would be okay with him naming his and Prinsloo's future child ‘Sumner’ if it were a boy. Stroh says she and Levine had not spoken for months at this point.

Sumner Stroh shared that she believed the marriage between Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo was over based off what Levine told her.

Sumner Stroh shared that she believed the marriage between Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo was over based off what Levine told her. (Manny Hernandez)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Levine concluded his statement by saying, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Prinsloo has not commented on her husband's remarks.

Behati Prinsloo has not commented on Adam Levine's public statement, where he said they would "get through it together."

Behati Prinsloo has not commented on Adam Levine's public statement, where he said they would "get through it together." (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stroh posted a second video where she says "being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," only after claiming she believed their marriage was over. She did apologize to the people that were directly hurt in this: Prinsloo and the couple's children.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending