Adam Levine denies affair after cheating rumors, but admits he 'crossed the line'

After model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, the singer is now issuing an apology - but not before denying any allegations of cheating.

The 43-year-old shared on his Instagram story, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He went on to say, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine, who is married to former Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, is currently expecting his third child with his wife of eight years. Prinsloo shared the news to her Instagram, just days before Stroh released her bombshell video.

Stroh, who captioned her TikTok, "embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect," said she and Levine were seeing each other for almost a year, but did not specify the time period.

Stroh said she "feels exploited" and "manipulated" while showing alleged messages between her and Levine, where he reportedly wrote, "It is truly unreal how f-----g hot you are," and then "Like it blows my mind."

The Instagram model shared a screenshot reportedly from June 1, when Levine asked if she would be okay with him naming his and Prinsloo's future child ‘Sumner’ if it were a boy. Stroh says she and Levine had not spoken for months at this point.

Levine concluded his statement by saying, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Prinsloo has not commented on her husband's remarks.

Stroh posted a second video where she says "being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," only after claiming she believed their marriage was over. She did apologize to the people that were directly hurt in this: Prinsloo and the couple's children.