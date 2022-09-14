Detroit cop resigns after racy OnlyFans page discovered by department

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit police officer resigned after a racy OnlyFans page she was running was found by the department, and an investigation was launched.

"One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall," Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department's Professional Standards section, told FOX 2 Detroit.

Chief James White learned about the page Tuesday morning, launched an investigation and suspended Janelle Zielinksi. However, she resigned a day earlier.

Zielinski graduated from the police academy and started her career with the Detroit Police Department in March.

Her resignation letter was effective Sept. 23 but due to the suspension, she will no longer be working with the department.

"One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly. Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit," Graveline said.

Zielinski reportedly had her uniform on in photos on her Instagram that linked to the OnlyFans, but not the OnlyFans page itself.

FOX 2 reached out to Zielinski for comment, but she did not respond.

OnlyFans describes itself as "a subscription social platform revolutionizing creator and fan relationships."