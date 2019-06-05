Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo reveals her reaction to singer leaving 'The Voice'

Behati Prinsloo has finally revealed her thoughts about her husband, Adam Levine, leaving “The Voice.”

The 31-year-old fashion model appeared on the “Today” show Wednesday morning, where she opened up about the Maroon 5 singer’s decision to step down from the hit show.

“Good news for me, good news for the kids,” she told the hosts. “He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do.”

“I’m like, ‘What am I going to do with him?’” the mother of two joked.

Prinsloo and Levine, 40, have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1. The couple was married in 2014.

Levine’s departure from “The Voice” after 16 seasons as a coach was announced on May 24.

The NBC show's host, Carson Daly, made the announcement on the "Today" show.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave ‘The Voice.’ Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years … He’ll always be a cherished member of the ‘Voice’ family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said, according to The New York Post.

Levine joined the show as a coach when the show first aired in 2011, along with singers Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and pop sensation Christina Aguilera.

Per Daly, Gwen Stefani, who has been an on-and-off coach on the show for several seasons, is returning for Season 17 as Levine's replacement. She joins John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and her boyfriend, Shelton.

Levine shared his reason for exiting the show in a lengthy Instagram post, saying in part: “For me, it was time to move on.”

Shelton, who often disagrees with Levine on the show, posted on Twitter: "Gonna miss working with that idiot."

On Tuesday, Stefani said she’s looking forward to filling in Levine’s chair, even though she’s also sad to see him leave.

“I have not even posted, I haven’t talked about it yet, because it was such a shock,” she revealed onon “The Talk.” “And, Adam’s actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show, he texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him.”

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.