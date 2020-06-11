Stassi Schroeder's podcast removed from platforms following her 'Vanderpump Rules' firing

Stassi Schroeder's podcast is no more.

The former reality star's "Straight Up with Stassi" has been removed from all platforms after the Bravo network fired her from "Vanderpump Rules" for past alleged racist actions.

Radio.com, a broadcaster of the podcast, confirmed its decision in an Instagram post.

"We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects. In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. 'Straight Up with Stassi' has been moved from our portfolio," the statement reads.

The podcast also appears to have been removed from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Sticher, according to reports.

However, Schroeder still has information about her podcast on her personal website.

Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all axed from the reality show Tuesday for their past behavior that was deemed racially insensitive by the Bravo network.

The decision came after former "VPR" cast member Faith Stowers revealed in a recent interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she didn't commit.

Stowers said that an article was posted online about an African-American woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and reported her.

Meanwhile, Boyens was accused of using the N-word in multiple past tweets while Caprioni allegedly wrote about the usage of the N-word in addition to writing alleged sexist remarks.

All parties have since apologized.

Schroeder said: "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that… What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

While Doute said: “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Boyens and Caprioni apologized on the Season 8 reunion last week.

