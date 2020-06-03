Lisa Vanderpump explains why she didn't fire two employees after old racist tweets resurfaced

Lisa Vanderpump came to the defense of two of her employees during part one of the "Vanderpump Rules" virtual reunion Tuesday night.

While filming, the restauranteur revealed why she didn't fire two of the show's new stars, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, after old racist tweets from 2012 surfaced in January of this year.

"If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn't matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job," she said to her employees and host Andy Cohen.

'VANDERPUMP RULES' STAR APOLOGIZES FOR USING N-WORD MULTIPLE TIMES IN OLD RACIST TWEETS

Boyens, who is the general manager of TomTom, apologized again for this inappropriate and insensitive words. "I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things," he admitted.

He revealed that his grandfather is African-American and his mother is biracial. "We live in a generation now where saying some things, even if you are of that culture, is just frowned upon," he said. "I just want to say I'm just really, sincerely sorry. I'm not even — there's no excuse."

REALITY STAR LALA KENT OF 'VANDERPUMP RULES' REVEALS SHE'S AN ALCOHOLIC

Caprioni was also given the time to speak on his actions/words and said, "It wasn't OK then, it's not OK now."

"It's something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we'd literally be in the same room and just say stupid s— to each other, and it was a dumb f—ing thing to do. I'm doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be, and try to emulate [sic] that to everybody else," the waiter added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisa admitted that she truly doesn't believe the two men are racist and that's why she stood by them.

"I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that's the beliefs they're holding now," she said. "And if I had, they wouldn't be working for me."