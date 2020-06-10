Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant covered in Black Lives Matter messages after firing of employees for racist acts

Lisa Vanderpump's cocktail lounge, PUMP, in Los Angeles has been boarded up and covered in Black Lives Matter messages as protests continue over the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody.

The spray-painted tags also come in the wake of Bravo firing four cast members from her show "Vanderpump Rules" for past racially insensitive actions.

Original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all let go from the popular reality TV show.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo told Fox News in a statement Tuesday.

The decision comes after former "VPR" cast member Faith Stowers revealed in a recent interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she didn't commit.

Stowers said that an article was posted online about an African-American woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and reported her.

Meanwhile, Boyens and Caprioni both had racist tweets from their pasts uncovered.

All parties have since apologized.

Schroeder said, "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that… What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

While Doute said: “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Boyens and Caprioni apologized on the Season 8 reunion last week.

Boyens, who is the general manager of TomTom, said: "I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things... I just want to say I'm just really, sincerely sorry. I'm not even -- there's no excuse."

Caprioni, a waiter at SUR, said: "It's something I regret deeply."