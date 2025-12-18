Oversight Dems drop Epstein images a day before Trump admin's release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released 68 more photos related to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as the committee continues to work through tens of thousands of files the Department of Justice (DOJ) has made available to lawmakers in collaboration with their investigation into Epstein's crimes.

"Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people," Ranking Member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in a press release.

Like a previous set of images released last week, the new photos have a mix of locations, images of Epstein in meetings and images of women with faces redacted by the committee.

One notable set of four pictures shows messages written on the body of an unidentified woman in what appears to be black marker ink. One shows a foot with a message written on the side.

"She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock," the writing reads, a quote from Vladimir Nabokov, a Russian-American novelist and poet.

The quote is pulled from "Lolita" — a novel featuring a middle-aged narrator who becomes infatuated with a 12-year-old girl named Lolita.

The context for these photos, like all the other ones released by the Oversight Democrats, remains unclear. Democrats stated these images come from the 95,000 images from the Epstein Estate, made available to Democrats and Republicans last week.

The new releases come just one day before the Trump administration is scheduled to release its files on Epstein in compliance with a law recently passed through Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. That new law compels the disclosure of all files the DOJ collected on Epstein.

It has some exceptions to protect the identity of Epstein's victims.

Epstein, a disgraced former financier, died in 2019 while incarcerated on charges of sex-trafficking minors, cutting short his prosecution and leaving behind questions about whether he had facilitated sexual encounters for some of his contacts. He had an expansive social circle which included many rich and powerful figures like Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and the British royal family’s Prince Andrew.

The new images follow a similar disclosure from Democrats last week.

Those images, a set of 92 pictures, included pictures of film director Woody Allen, Segway inventor Dean Kamen, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. It also included several additional images of Trump posing with Epstein and a number of women, whose faces were also redacted by the committee.

Republicans have framed images released by Democrats as a way to spin a cherry-picked narrative.

Democrats on the committee have pushed back on that characterization, stating that they hope to eventually release all the images they can on a rolling basis.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.