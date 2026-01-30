New Ghislaine Maxwell mugshot included in DOJ's latest Epstein files release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new mugshot of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was released on Friday as the Justice Department uncovered millions of pages of documents in its latest file disclosure.

The mugshot, which is from 2020, is included in a police booking form. It was taken after her July 2020 arrest on six charges, including two counts of sexual exploitation of minor — sex performance, two counts of transport interstate for sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the Justice Department was releasing more than 3 million pages related to the Epstein case.

EXCLUSIVE: EPSTEIN EMAILS RELEASED AS DOJ SAYS NO CRIMINAL OR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT BY TRUMP

"Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act. The Department has engaged in an unprecedented and extensive effort to do so. After submitting the final report to Congress, as required under the act and publishing the written justifications for redactions in the Federal Register, the department's obligations under the under the act will be will be completed," Blanche told reporters.

The released documents included over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, Blanche said Friday. He noted that not all the newly released videos and images were taken by Epstein and those around him. Blanche said they include "large quantities of commercial pornography and images that were seized from Epstein's devices."

HERE IS WHAT‘S IN THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE’S LATEST EPSTEIN FILES DROP

"We redacted every woman depicted in any image or video, with the exception of Ms. Maxwell. We did not redact images of any men unless it was impossible to redact the woman without also redacting the man," Blanche said.

Members of Congress will have access to "any portions of the response of production in any unredacted form" and can make arrangements with the Justice Department to review them, he added.

The DOJ found more than 6 million pages of "potentially responsive" materials, including department and FBI emails, interviews, summaries, images and videos, among other things generated during investigations, according to Blanche. While the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the release of documents related to investigations of the late financier, it has provisions to protect victims' privacy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The categories of documents withheld include those permitted under the act to be withheld, files that contain personally identifiable information of victims or victims' personal and medical files and similar files, the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy," Blanche explained. "Any depiction of CSAM or child pornography was obviously excluded. Anything that would jeopardize an active federal investigation, and finally, anything that depicts or contain images of death, physical abuse or injury also not produced."

Blanche’s use of the acronym CSAM refers to Child Sexual Abuse Material, the legal designation for illegal imagery involving the exploitation of minors.

The deputy attorney general also clarified that while the act allowed the department to withhold items necessary to keep secret the interests of national security or foreign policy, none were blocked on that basis.

Maxwell is currently incarcerated and serving a 20-year prison sentence.