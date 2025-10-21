Virginia Giuffre's family calls on King Charles III to strip Prince Andrew away of his last remaining title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of Virginia Giuffre's claims that she was forced to have multiple sexual encounters with Prince Andrew after being sex-trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as a teenager, her family is calling on King Charles III to strip the disgraced royal of his last remaining title.

Ahead of the release of his sister's posthumous memoir, "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, expressed their wishes during an appearance on ITV's "This Morning."

"To me, again, we're proud of her, but I think that the work is not yet done. I think this is just the beginning," Sky said of the courage his sister — who died by suicide earlier this year — had in writing the book. "It was kind of written that way where it was meant for some sort of action to take place, following the book release."

"I think we need to reopen investigations," he continued. "I think the U.K., law enforcement have documentation that supports being able to bring people to justice. Including Prince Andrew. And I do believe that just because you have the word ‘Prince’ in front of your name, doesn't mean there is a different set of laws for you."

"Everybody needs to be held to the same standard, and to that account, because I truly do believe that if Prince wasn't in front of his name, that he would be behind bars right now, truthfully," he said.

Sky said he and his family are calling on King Charles to take action against Andrew.

"I think the King has the ability to take that away, so we would call for that action. But that's just not enough," he said. "Again, I do believe that there are two sets of laws for two sets of people. This is an exposure to our system. My sister was a truth teller this entire time. This is a vindicating moment for her and so, right now, I would call to reopen the investigation."

"They have flight logs, they can follow the money, there is a money trail we can follow, and I do believe that there is substantial evidence there that we can place a case on a variety of these people and start supporting the survivors and start working for the people," he continued.

"Our goal, and the only reason we're really coming forward, is to keep her voice alive," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

On Friday, Andrew released a statement as excerpts from Giuffre's book began to surface. The statement was issued through Buckingham Palace.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew's statement read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

In her book, Giuffre detailed the night of March 10, 2001 — the evening she was first introduced to Prince Andrew at 17 years old.

"As we chatted in Maxwell’s entryway, I suddenly thought of something: my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture," Giuffre wrote. "I ran to get a Kodak FunSaver from my room, then returned and handed it to Epstein. I remember the prince putting his arm around my waist as Maxwell grinned beside me. Epstein snapped the photo."

Later that evening, after the group went to dinner and a club, Giuffre recalled Maxwell telling her, "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey."

"Back at the house, Maxwell and Epstein said goodnight and headed upstairs, signaling it was time that I take care of the prince," she wrote. "In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved. He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

"I drew him a hot bath," she continued. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn’t stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn’t have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

"The next morning, Maxwell told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun.’ Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy.’"

Giuffre also described two more alleged encounters with the prince.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a sexual abuse lawsuit in New York against Andrew, who denied all allegations. The royal claimed he never met her and that the photo of them together might be fake.

In 2022, he settled with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a "substantial donation" to her survivors’ organization. British media, including The Telegraph, reported amounts for the settlement ranged from $6 million to $16 million.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.