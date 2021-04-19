'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy in a new relationship after Alex Rodriguez dating scandal

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy has a boyfriend after she was embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal Alex Rodriguez.

The reality TV star, 30, kept details about her mystery man under wraps but did confirm she's in a relationship.

When a fan asked Saturday in her Instagram comments if ARod would be hitting her up after he officially split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez last week, LeCroy answered, "I have a boyfriend!"

Back in February, dating rumors between Rodriguez, 45, and LeCroy started. It was alleged the two had an affair after meeting through social media.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ, 'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY HAVE 'NEVER MET' DESPITE ROMANCE RUMORS

During the Bravo show's reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked LeCroy if she had hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player," per the New York Post.

LeCroy clarified Cohen's remarks at the time: "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him," LeCroy said of the "anonymous" baseball pro.

Fellow "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover, however, alleged that LeCroy had spoken to the mysterious athlete and had a sexual encounter over video chat. Conover also claimed she flew to Miami to see the man.

WHO IS 'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY? 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE REALITY STAR

Furthermore, "Southern Charm" cast member, Danni Baird, alleged on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast that LeCroy had a video chat session with Rodriguez, LeCroy told Page Six that she's "never met up" with ARod.

Regardless of who is telling the truth, the internet was ablaze with theories about who LeCroy could have been in touch with, and Rodriguez's name came up because fans noticed he'd been liking her Instagram posts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 before they split in 2008. In 2017, he famously became involved with JLo. They became engaged in 2019 but confirmed their split on April 15.

The duo issued a joint statement to TODAY on Thursday, just weeks after reconciling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the duo’s joint statement reads. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.