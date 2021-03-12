Who is 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy? 5 things to know about the reality star

The world was rocked by the news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's reported split on Friday.

It's rumored that the reason for the surprising breakup is the scandal surrounding the former MLB player and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that LeCroy, 30, had allegedly hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player" and while Rodriguez, 45, wasn't married, fans speculated that he was the athlete in question after noticing that he was liking her posts on Instagram.

Although LeCroy has previously denied ever meeting Rodriguez, the damage had apparently already been done as a source told Page Six on Friday that the scandal is in fact, the reason for ARod and JLo's split.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPLIT OVER 'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY SCANDAL: REPORT

"The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up," claimed the source. "There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it."

Here are five things to know about LeCroy.

She's a South Carolina native

LeCroy was born in Greensville, South Carolina, according to her Bravo TV page. She has a brother and a sister.

She's credited with appearing in 29 episodes of "Southern Charm," a reality show following wealthy families in Charleston, S.C.

She's a businesswoman

LeCroy made a single appearance in both the second and third seasons of the show before becoming a more regular presence during seasons six and seven from 2019-2021.

The show aired its season seven finale, "Secrets Revealed," on Feb. 11, 2021, which featured LeCroy.

In early February, LeCroy announced via Instagram that she and Meg Workman were lanching a "boutique concept salon" in downtown Charleston seemingly called Maven Society.

She's a mother

She also has an eight-year-old son, Hudson. According to Us Weekly, she publicly revealed that her ex-husband, Josh, is the boy's father.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ END ENGAGEMENT: REPORT

At the age of 20, LeCroy married Josh before divorcing around 2015.

She's 'fitness obsessed'

On Instagram, she described herself as "fitness obsessed" when she revealed that she'd undergone plastic surgery after feeling self-conscious about her body following childbirth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also often posts videos of her workouts on the social media app.

She's been linked to other famous stars

Us Weekly reports that she and her "Southern Charm" co-star Austen Kroll had an on-again-off-again relationship for a time, though things seem to be over now.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She was also linked to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler for a time.