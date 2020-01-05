Expand / Collapse search
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello have a date night at the Golden Globe Awards

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Date night!

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara stepped out for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The couple kept close as they walked the carpet with the "Modern Family" star -- who is presenting at the show -- wrapping her arm around Manganiello's.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Vergara, 47, rocked a burgundy strapless gown with bead-detailing, while Manganiello opted for a classic black tux.

The couple recently celebrated Manganiello's 43rd birthday with a dinner for the actor.

"Happy bday @joemanganiello we loooove uuu💖💖💖💖💖🌴🌴🌴🌴" Vergara captioned a photo showcasing the celebratory evening.