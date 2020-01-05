Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello have a date night at the Golden Globe Awards

Date night!

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara stepped out for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The couple kept close as they walked the carpet with the "Modern Family" star -- who is presenting at the show -- wrapping her arm around Manganiello's.

Vergara, 47, rocked a burgundy strapless gown with bead-detailing, while Manganiello opted for a classic black tux.

The couple recently celebrated Manganiello's 43rd birthday with a dinner for the actor.

"Happy bday @joemanganiello we loooove uuu💖💖💖💖💖🌴🌴🌴🌴" Vergara captioned a photo showcasing the celebratory evening.