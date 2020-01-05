Russell Crowe to miss Golden Globe Awards due to devastating wildfires in Australia: report

Russell Crowe will not be in attendance of the 77th Golden Globes due to the devastating fires in his native Australia, according to a new report.

Crowe, 55, nominated for his role in Showtime series "The Loudest Voice," opted out of traveling to Beverly Hills, Calif. for Sunday's show and is remaining in Australia amid the devastation, Variety reported.

AUSTRALIA WILDFIRES DEVELOPING THEIR OWN 'DANGEROUS' WEATHER SYSTEMS, NEW ZEALAND SKIES TURN ORANGE

According to the outlet, Crowe's property in Australia is "gravely threatened" by the destruction currently ripping through the continent.

Last month, Crowe shared a selfie of him and actress Nicole Kidman, who grew up and also has properties there, making their way to Australia ahead of the Christmas holiday.

"hey @qantas thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX, and thanks for the pure gift of sitting next to one of my favourite people in the universe," he captioned the photo.

AUSTRALIA WILDFIRES DEVELOPING THEIR OWN 'DANGEROUS' WEATHER SYSTEMS, NEW ZEALAND SKIES TURN ORANGE

Hollywood's biggest stars are continuing to spread the word about the deadly fires on social media, with many already announcing the donations they have made as a means to help battle the flames and protect its wildlife.

Kidman and husband, Keith Urban, reportedly donated $500,000, as did singer Pink.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink announced to her 32.2 million Twitter followers on Saturday.

SINGER PINK DONATES $500G TO HELP FIGHT AUSTRALIA WILDFIRES

Bindi Irwin and her family, who own and operate the Australia Zoo, have dedicated the last few weeks to saving as many animals as they can.

"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much," she wrote Thursday on Instagram.

"I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi added. “There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties."

The 21-year-old activist shared that they have treated over 90,000 animals thus far.

The wildfires have burned millions of acres in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, an area twice the size of Maryland. In New South Wales, the rural fire service (RFS) said as of Sunday there were 150 fires active in the state, 64 of them uncontrolled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not something we have experienced before," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.