Home is where the heart is, but a few A-list stars have opted against hanging their hats in California any longer.

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham decided new opportunities were on the horizon for their family. They listed their massive Beverly Hills estate for $87.5 million, and moved to a property in the Las Vegas suburb of Summerlin.

Wahlberg, 52, told Fox News Digital that the big move to Las Vegas is "really giving the kids a chance to thrive."

"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he said. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."

The Boston native wanted to give his four children "an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams" without the bright lights of Hollywood.

"My daughter's an equestrian," he said. "My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior."

He added, "There's lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin headed east to Florida in 2021 after raising a family and building a life together in Southern California. Flavin, a San Fernando Valley native, told Fox News Digital that she was "really happy" about their decision to move.

"I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone’s out, our daughters moved to the East Coast… so there wasn’t really anything left for me in California," she said at the inaugural "Rocky Day" in Philadelphia. "A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it’s [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle, I love it, I’m really happy."

She added, "I think California is probably the most beautiful state in the United States, I absolutely love it, but I just needed a change. I felt like I’ve been there long enough, and life is short, so I wanted to make a change and not just be sitting in one house the rest of my life."

The couple sold their Los Angeles mansion to Adele in 2022 for a reported $58 million.

Kelly Clarkson left Los Angeles this summer for the Big Apple for two reasons: her split with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and to start fresh with a new location for her award-winning talk show.

"I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," the original "American Idol" told USA Today. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA."

Clarkson, 41, "really wanted to be in Montana" but logistics for her daytime talk show didn't quite make sense. The fifth season of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" premiered in October from her studio at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

"At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!" she said. "I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’"

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer and Blackstock married in 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage, and the former couple shares two children – River Rose and Remy.

Gwen Stefani admitted that living in Oklahoma part-time with husband Blake Shelton evoked memories from her childhood.

" Going to Oklahoma [and] just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about – and I'm not really a dirt person or like a bug person or a hot person — but you sort of get over it all," she told People magazine.

"It's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. I guess it's just nature and God is all right there."

The musicians tied the knot in July 2021 and have a home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they live half the year with Stefani's three children from her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale: sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Shelton and Stefani first met as coaches on "The Voice" and began dating in 2015.

He proposed in 2020 on the ranch, and one year later, they married in a chapel built on their property with Carson Daly officiating the ceremony.

"Happy Days" actor Scott Baio announced in May that he was heading east after spending the majority of his life on the West Coast.

"After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California," Baio wrote on X at the time with a homelessness statistic. "[Homelessness] brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree."

The longtime Los Angeles resident fired back at one user who implied that the "Charles in Charge" star wouldn't be missed, and wrote that Californians would "certainly miss the high taxes I pay!"

Dean Cain called California the "land of ridiculousness" and cited political factors as his No. 1 motive for leaving the Golden State earlier this year.

"What is happening under [Democratic California Gov.] Gavin Newsom and the Democratic leadership in the House, in Congress – people I did not vote for – People did in California vote for it. I didn't," he said during an interview with Fox News Digital. "But it's the most ridiculous large government, incredible taxation, horrible regulations for business. Very anti-business. The personal income tax is 13 – the highest levels – 13, 13.2, whatever it happens to be."

"You're getting hit with the highest gas tax in the nation. Sales tax, food tax, energy tax, natural gas tax. It's as though they're trying to tax people out of there."

Cain sold his $6 million Malibu mansion in May and relocated to Las Vegas with his family.

"I know so many people who want to get out of California who just cannot do it. I left. I moved to Las Vegas. I live in Nevada now," he said. "I have 10 times as nice a house. I'm not kidding – 10 times as nice a house as I had in Malibu. The house is absolutely stunningly built. Gorgeous, beautiful. Everything is brand new."