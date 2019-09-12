Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to be released from prison after 8-month sentence for tax evasion

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is on his way back to the shore.

The MTV “Jersey Shore” star is set to be released from prison Thursday after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, inmate records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicate.

Sorrentino, 37, surrendered in January to the Otisville Correctional Facility in New York after he was sentenced to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. He also told the judge that he was overcoming years of drug and alcohol abuse.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced two years in the case.

The reality star will have to complete 500 hours of community service following his release and was ordered to pay $123,913 in restitution, in addition to a $10,000 fine, People magazine reported.

Sorrentino rose to fame in 2009 after appearing on the MTV reality TV show “Jersey Shore.”

Several of his castmates visited him while in prison. In May he posted pictures with his new wife Lauren and friends Pauly “DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

