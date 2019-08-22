Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's wife posts sexy snap weeks ahead of husband's prison release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino still has a few weeks to serve on his tax evasion sentence, and it looks like his newlywed wife's Instagram followers think she's showing "The Situation" he has something to look forward to when he gets out of the big house.

Lauren Sorrentino posted a sexy snap on her Instagram page Wednesday wearing a tight white top and Daisy Dukes on a terrace at the Royalton Park Avenue in New York City.

“When you know you’re going for [pizza] after the [photo] shoot,” she captioned the pic.

Many of her more than 700,000 followers were quick to comment on the couple’s upcoming reconnection following their forced separation.

“Mike is going to have a Situation when he gets out. A really good one.”

“When is ur hubby coming home !! They need to make a honeymoon special for u guys !!”

“Can not wait to see Mike home, he wants at least 9 kids. Are you ready ????????”

“Beauty!!! Only a few more weeks hang in girl.”

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino wed in November 2018, shortly before he reported to the Otisville Correctional Facility in New York in January to do his time.

He is due to be released September 12.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave an update on the reality star in April, telling E! News that her co-star is “having the time of his life” in prison.

"It's like he’s in a senior home, he's playing bingo, he's helping people recover in jail," Polizzi told the entertainment site. "We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He's in the gym a lot, so he's probably gonna come out ripped.”

“You know, he's not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he's gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he's doing ... he's doing good in there,” she added.

“I want to put this behind me and move forward,” Sorrentino said in an Instagram live before heading to prison. “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”