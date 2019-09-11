Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter says alleged sex video extortion, tax evasion claims 'wrecked her life'

Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter, Lindsie, says the allegations that she turned him and wife Julie in on tax evasion and fraud charges — as well as alleged attempts to extort her with a sex video featuring "Bachelorette" star Robby Hayes — "wrecked her life."

The 29-year-old revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast (via E! News) that she was either away at college or estranged from her family during the years leading up to her parents' indictment, so she couldn't have known what they were allegedly up to at that time.

“Through college -- I don’t know if I’ve shared my whole story or not -- but through college, I didn’t talk to my parents,” she said. “So I definitely, like, would’ve had no knowledge of anything. And then in the later years that were covered, I believe that I was, like, already leaving the show. So I also wouldn’t have had any knowledge of, like, some of that stuff either.”

“I just find it a little ironic that there is some blame game things going on, and I just really had no involvement in that,” she added. “I just really don’t appreciate it. I personally don’t think that the statements that were made were in good taste and people have to understand, like, what led me to this point.”

Last month, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and wife Julie pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

The family pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee, whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing. There was initial speculation that the family was allegedly extorting daughter Lindsie in connection with the tax evasion charges, but she has denied any involvement.

Lindsie, meanwhile, filed a police report alleging that her brother Chase, 23, and dad Todd threatened to release intimate footage of her with Hayes if she didn't cooperate and lie about an unspecified "incident."

She and Hayes are working with investigators on the case.

Sources close to Lindsie reportedly claimed that the "incident" referred to Todd's alleged tax evasion.

Todd previously denied Lindsie's allegations, telling Fox News: "It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Josh Murray denied he had an affair with Lindsie. He insisted they've only "been friends for years." In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Murray said: "I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor.

"They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

A rep for Todd Chrisley did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.