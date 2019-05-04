Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino posts first photo from jail after friends, wife visit

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino seems to be adjusting well to prison life.

The "Jersey Shore" star, 36, was all smiles as he enjoyed a visitation day from his fellow cast mates Pauly 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

They all posed for pics at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville in New York, where Sorrentino is serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do #FreeSitch,” the caption reads.

Sorrentino certainly looks buff in his gray prison uniform. His costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed to People magazine that he's always in the gym. The reality TV star said, “We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week."

“He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he’s [probably] gonna have his six-pack again. But he’s doing … he’s doing good in there," she added.

A few days after Sorrentino surrendered himself in January, his wife took over his Twitter account and updated fans on his status. “Hi Everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support,” she tweeted.

“We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” she added at the time. “He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you.”

“Thank you from the both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino,” she concluded.

Sorrentino's fellow inmates include the likes of Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland and, very soon, President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who reports on May 6.