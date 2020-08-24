'Sister Wives' star Maddie Brown Brush reveals 1-year-old daughter underwent amputation surgery

"Sister Wives" star Maddie Brown Brush has revealed that her daughter, who just recently turned 1, has had her foot amputated.

Brush, 24, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of herself donning a face mask and holding her baby girl, who has bandages around one of her legs. Additionally, one of the baby's arms appears to be bandaged as well.

"Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday," the reality star began in the caption. "Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand."

Brush added: "She is home and is recovering beautifully."

As referenced in Brush's Instagram caption, Evie just recently turned 1, as she received a birthday tribute on Aug. 20.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my little spitfire ray of sunshine! It's crazy how quickly this year flew by," read the post.

In the photo, the young child plays in the sand and beams upward at the camera.

People magazine reports that Evie was diagnosed before birth with oligodactyly, the presence of fewer than five digits on a hand or foot.

The outlet reports that the child was born missing a thumb and a toe, as well as a calf bone, as well as a bowed shinbone and two fingers fused together.

Brush previously told the outlet she and her husband Caleb Brush were "shocked" to learn of their daughter's diagnoses of fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome, a very rare condition that causes limb malformation.

"I was just sitting there trying to comprehend what’s going on, having just had a baby as they are bringing in all these specialists. I was freaking out," recalled the reality star.