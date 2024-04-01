Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston and more Hollywood women who are vocal about their single status

Dating is hard … even for A-list celebs.

Some celebrities have been very vocal about their experiences finding love in Hollywood. Some have retired from dating as a whole, while others are still looking for Mr. Right.

Below are a handful of women in Hollywood who have been open about their single lives and what they're hoping for out of relationships, or lack thereof.

1. Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone, "Basic Instinct" actress, and journalist Phil Bronstein got divorced in 2004.

"I'm done dating, I've had it with dating," Stone said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October 2020. "I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more."

"I have really good men friends, but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots," she said later in the interview.

Though Stone seemed content with her single status a couple of years ago, the "Casino" star is embracing love in 2024.

"This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent," she told The Times.

2. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore’s talk show has been an outlet for many stars to indulge in their own relationships. However, Barrymore herself has also been transparent with viewers about her own struggles with love.

Barrymore was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 until 2016, when they announced their split. The pair share two children, Olive and Frankie.

Since her divorce, Barrymore has expressed her reluctance to dive into a new relationship.

On her show in September 2020, she spoke with guest Jane Fonda about how she feels about potential future relationships.

"I'm not closed for business," she told Fonda, "but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open [up], I just can't fit it in."

In January 2022, Barrymore spoke again about her feelings towards dating.

"I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don’t want to bring people home," Barrymore said during an episode of her show. "I think that it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could ever even introduce them to my daughters."

Later that year, she opened up further about her feelings in a blog post.

"After two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters," she wrote in October 2022. "I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while. I’ve come to realize through working in therapy (with Barry), he said something and I had to write it down. He said, ‘Sex is not love. It is the expression of love.’ I have searched my whole life to have words like that to help me understand the difference, and now, thanks to him, I do."

She continued, "And since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honor and pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is again, something I was not exactly clear on growing up, and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way. I’ve been intimidated."

Most recently, Barrymore has expressed the possibility of her being in a relationship again, expressing inspiration from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

3. Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton seems to be done with dating. In January 2023, during an interview with "Extra," she was asked how long it had been since she went on a date.

"Let's [say] 15 years. They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine," the actress said.

Just a few months after these comments, Keaton further explained that it's "highly unlikely" she will ever date again.

"I don't date," Keaton told AARP The Magazine in March 2023. "Highly unlikely. I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not."

4. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's relationships have seen a major spotlight in years past. In more recent years, the "Friends" star has been very open about being single.

"Here’s where I come out on this topic: we are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies," Aniston wrote in a 2016 op-ed for the Huffington Post.

"That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves," Aniston continued.

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005. She was then married to Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2017. In 2019, she spoke highly of both marriages.

"My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," Aniston told Elle in 2019. "And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear," she continued. "Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice."

What’s next for Aniston in her dating life? Perhaps someone not in the public eye.

"That’s what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That'd be nice," she told People (The TV Show!) in 2021.

5. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling has been very open about her thoughts on marriage over the years.

"I don't need marriage. I don't need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now," Kaling told Good Housekeeping in 2015.

Another topic she has been very outspoken about is being a mother. "The Office" star is a mother of two, but she has never publicly disclosed who the father of her children is.

"It's really rewarding, being a mom and spending time with these two people who look like me," Kaling told The Wall Street Journal in February 2024. "I love them, and they're so funny. In terms of my career, I'm a single mom, I'm the breadwinner in the house," Kaling shared.

6. Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is not looking for love.

"I don't want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don't have that desire," she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021.

In 2023, she doubled down on this idea.

"I can get much more done when I’m on my own," she told Vanity Fair.

7. Julie Bowen

Julie Bown and Scott Phillips split in 2018. Since her divorce, the "Modern Family" actress has proclaimed herself "retired" from dating.

"[I'm] very single. No, I'm retiring. That dog, that was my retirement gift to me. I was like, 'I'm done. I'm done,'" she told guest host Adam Devine on "The Ellen Show" in 2022.

8. Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle, similar to Bowen, has spent time with her pup in her single years.

"I'm just living my life like it's platinum," Patti told People in July 2021. "Thank God I have a lot of people who care for me. I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I'm looking for love from everybody. I am."

LaBelle said in 2023 on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that she was "sorta, kinda" open to dating and is "too good to be solo."