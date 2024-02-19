John Krasinski and other cast members of 'The Office' who received an Ivy League education

While Dunder Mifflin was the setting for arguably the most popular mockumentary style sitcom to date, it was also home to Ivy League graduates.

"The Office" was the story of the less-than-typical days of office employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The comedic sitcom was shot in a documentary style format and ran from 2005 to 2013.

As it turns out, some of "The Office" cast members received Ivy League educations before being cast in the Primetime Emmy award-winning sitcom.

Can you guess which members of the cast attended an Ivy League? Read on to find out.

1. John Krasinski

John Krasinski studied at Brown University just before he began a nearly 10-year run on "The Office."

Krasinski graduated from Brown in 2001. In 2019, he returned to his alma mater to address the then graduating class.

Since graduating from Brown, and starring as Jim Halbert in "The Office," he has continued to lead a successful acting career, and has also taken on different roles within the industry.

Krasinski starred in and directed horror and sci-fi films "A Quiet Place" and the sequel "A Quiet Place Part II."

Krasinski is also writer, director and actor in the highly anticipated 2024 movie "If." The film serves as somewhat of a reunion for "The Office" cast members. Steve Carell – who played Michael Scott in the TV show – voices an animated, imaginary friend in "If".

2. Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper is a 2002 graduate of Princeton University. Upon attending Princeton, Kemper was a member of the field hockey team before switching courses and joining the improv comedy group.

Kemper, who played Erin Hannon on "The Office," got her bachelor's degree in English from the highly esteemed university.

Since "The Office" ended, Kemper has starred in TV shows including "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and films like "Happiness for Beginners" and "The Secret Life of Pets."

3. Mindy Kaling

Dartmouth College is the alma mater of Mindy Kaling, who majored in playwriting and graduated from the New Hampshire college in 2001. Kaling played Kelly Kapoor in "The Office" and starred in her first episode, titled "Diversity Day."

Kaling returned to Dartmouth in 2018 to address the then graduating class.

In addition to playing Kapoor in "The Office," Kaling also took on the role of writer, executive producer and director of some episodes. The first episode of "The Office" written by Kaling and released to fans was titled "Hot Girl." The episode was the first of three to feature "Hot Girl" and American actress Amy Adams.

Following "The Office," Kailing created and starred in "The Mindy Project," a comedy that ran from 2012 to 2017.

4. Rashida Jones

While Rashida Jones wasn't part of the main cast of "The Office," she did appear in 26 episodes as the well-received Karen Filippelli. Her first appearance on the TV show was during season 3, and her last was during season 7. Jones is more widely known for playing Ann Perkins in the similar show "Parks and Recreation."

Jones graduated from Harvard University in 1997. She returned in 2016 to give a speech to the then graduating cast.

Jones went on to star in films including "On the Rocks" opposite Bill Murray, and "Klaus" alongside Joan Cusack and TV shows like Netflix series "BlackAF."