Crime
Published

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s home broken into: report

The 'Senorita' singers also reportedly had their car stolen

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reportedly had their home in Los Angeles broken into.

TMZ reported that last week the thieves were able to steal Mendes' car, a Mercedes G-Class SUV, after they broke into the home via a window.

Mendes, 22, and Cabello, 24, were also reportedly home when the incident occurred but weren't harmed. The couple has been dating since July 2019.

No arrests have been made but authorities are looking for the suspects.

CAMILA CABELLO GUSHES ABOUT SHAWN MENDES: 'I JUST TRUST HIM'

Recently, another celebrity's home was hit in a burglary -- Johnny Depp's. 

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes 

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes  (Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

According to TMZ, an unidentified intruder was reportedly spotted by a neighbor lurking around the actor's outdoor pool in the backyard of his sprawling mansion property. When confronted, the person took off and hopped a gate, giving him more access to Depp’s home. 

HOW JOHNNY DEPP JUDGE RULED ON EACH ALLEGED ASSAULT OF AMBER HEARD

After the authorities were contacted by Depp’s security team, the alleged intruder was found inside one of the bathrooms taking a shower. The outlet reported that the man also seized the opportunity to make himself a drink courtesy of the 57-year-old’s booze stash. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet noted that the intruder allegedly refused to exit the bathroom when asked to by police, forcing them to kick in the door and arrest him. He has reportedly been charged with felony vandalism as a result of the kicked-in door. It’s unclear if Depp was at home during the incident.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

