Johnny Depp's home broken into by intruder who stole liquor, took a shower: report

An intruder reportedly made himself at home in Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills mansion last week.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, 57, has enjoyed a long career in show business, so it stands to reason that his home is quite the attraction. That’s likely why an intruder decided to make his way onto the property last Thursday, prompting police to come and remove him.

According to TMZ, an unidentified intruder was reportedly spotted by a neighbor lurking around Depp’s outdoor pool in the backyard of his sprawling mansion property. When confronted, the person took off and hopped a gate, giving him entry into more of Depp’s home.

After the authorities were contacted by Depp’s security team, the alleged intruder was found inside one of the bathrooms taking a shower. The outlet reports that the man also seized the opportunity to make himself a drink courtesy of the 57-year-old actor’s booze stash.

TMZ notes that the intruder allegedly refused to exit the bathroom when asked to by police, forcing them to kick in the door and arrest him. He has reportedly been charged with felony vandalism as a result of the kicked-in door. It’s unclear if Depp was at home during the incident.

Representatives for Depp did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This isn’t the first time this year that the actor’s home was the subject of a break-in. In January, police were called after a female intruder allegedly triggered the security system, prompting police to arrive on the scene. TMZ reported at the time that the woman fled before officers arrived, but they were able to nab her nearby and connect her to other alleged burglaries in the area.

These two burglaries come at a difficult time for the actor, who exited the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in November after losing a high-stakes libel case against a U.K. tabloid for labeling him a "wife-beater" amid his highly public split with ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse.

He continues to deny any allegations of abuse.